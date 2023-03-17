LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Jadeja-Rahul Steady In Run-Chase For India

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Jadeja-Rahul Steady In Run-Chase For India. Stay tuned to this space for the latest live updates of first match between India and Australia's first ODI which will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Updated: March 17, 2023 7:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

KL Rahul (W)

44* (67) 5x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

26 (46) 3x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

(4-0-23-0)*

Marcus Stoinis

(7-1-27-2)
Mumbai, March 17: Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami (3-17) and Mohammed Siraj (3-29) came up with brilliant efforts in their second spells as India bowled out Australia for a paltry 188 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Shami claimed three wickets in a superb spell of seam bowling — sending down a couple of maiden overs while Siraj struck two wickets from the other end as India came back brilliantly after being smashed around by make-shift opener Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 81 off 65 balls.

Apart from fast bowlers shining in Mumbai after India skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl first, left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, playing his first ODI after a long injury break, claimed two wickets for 46 as India made the most of their chances after they got rid of Marsh, who figured in two half-century partnerships at the top.

Australia got off to a decent start despite losing Travis Head in the second over, chopping on to his stumps off a Siraj delivery that pitched on a good length. But Marsh thrived on a difficult pitch that offered some assistance to the bowlers, hitting a 65-ball 81 laced with 10 boundaries and five sixes. Marsh was sent in as an opener in place of David Warner, who was left out as he has not fully recovered from the elbow injury he suffered during the preceding Test series.

Marsh struck Siraj for three boundaries off five deliveries in the fourth over — the first over covers, then a backfoot punch between cover and point and the third over mid-off on a slightly fuller delivery. He lived a charmed life in the middle, as he was beaten on more than a couple of overs.

But he struck both two more boundaries off Siraj in the eighth over before slamming Shardul Thakur over his head for his first six. He went on to hit Hardik Pandya for two sixes – the second a big smash off a slightly short of a length delivery in 15th over.

He hammered Kuldeep Yadav for two boundaries in the 17th over — the second one bringing his half-century in 51 balls. Marsh figured in two half-century partnerships — 72 runs for the second wicket with skipper Steve Smith (22) and 52 runs for the third wicket with Josh Inglis (15).

However, Australia lost its way after he was out, caught by Siraj off a thick outside edge to a tossed-up delivery by Jadeja. Shami came up with a brilliant burst in his second spell, claiming three wickets without conceding a single run, bowling a wicket-maiden over (his fifth over) while Siraj too chipped in, claiming the wicket of Sean Abbot and Adam Zampa as Australia slumped from 169/5 in 28th over to be all out for 188 in 35.4.

The lower order crumbled totally as the last five batters including a returning Glenn Maxwell (8) failed to get into double figures.

Earlier, India included two spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI with KL Rahul donning the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Ishan Kishan.

Australia had to leave out regular keeper Alex Carey, who reported ill and was sent back to the team hotel, making way for Josh Inglis in the playing XI. David Warner was left out as he is not 100% fit.

Brief scores: Australia 188 all out in 35.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 81, Steve Smith 22; Mohammed Shami 3/17, Mohd Siraj 3/29) v India.

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Edged and Dropped! Steve Smith dives full stretch to his right against KL Rahul but couldn’t reach to the line of the ball as it kisses his finger tips to go towards the third man boundary. Mitchell Starc does well in the boundary. Good over from Cameron Green. AUS 124/5 (30)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack. The key for Indian batters now is to keep rotating the strike and wait for the loose balls. Just five runs from the over. IND 119/5 (29)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja is the last recognised pair for India. The duo have added 30-plus runs for the sixth wicket and needs to stay in the middle if they want to win. India need 75 runs in 22 overs.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: OUCHH! KL Rahul misses the line of the ball from Mitchell Starc and takes it o the body. He goes down in pain but stands up sooner. Brilliant straight drive from Rahul for a four. The stand between him and Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket has gone to 29. The current run rate (4.06) is quite above the required run rate (3.43). IND 114/5 (28)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 25 overs gone, India are now at 100/5. Rahul and Jadeja have got hold of the situation and the host have also takeN over the asking run-rate. IND 100/5 (25)

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: OUT!! Hardik Pandya departs!! He was playing well but now he falls victim to Marcus Stonis, who gets his second wicket of the match!! This match is very much open. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in. IND 83/5 (19.4)

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 15 overs gone, India are now at 64/4. Pandya and Rahul has steadied the innings for the host. IND 64/4 (15)

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: India are now at par with the run-rate. But the way they are losing regular wickets, it won’t be long when this match turns out to be a tricky task for the host. IND 43/4 (11)

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: No stopping Mitchell Starc today!! He has scalped a fifer and within 11 overs, India are already 4 down!! Shubman Gill is the latest victim. Captain Hardik Pandya is the new man in. The Men in Blue are in some fix. IND 43/4 (10.3)

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Mitchell Starc is on fire today!!! He has removed the big guns in Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The target is not too much but the Men in Blue didn’t get a good start as of now. Gill and KL Rahul need to find the way now. IND 20/3 (5.5)

Published Date: March 17, 2023 7:45 PM IST

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 7:54 PM IST

