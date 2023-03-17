Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Jadeja Sends Marsh Packing
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Jadeja Sends Marsh Packing

LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Stay tuned to this space for the latest live updates of first match between India and Australia's first ODI which will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Updated: March 17, 2023 3:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Josh Inglis (W)

5* (7) 0x4, 0x6

Marnus Labuschagne

15 (20) 1x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

(5-0-26-1)*

Kuldeep Yadav

(3-0-26-0)
After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the focus shifts to the ODIs when India take on Australia in the first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. India will miss the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma due to personal reasons with Hardik Pandya leading the side. It will be Hardik’s first ODI as captain.

Also Read:

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Live Updates

  • 3:15 PM IST

    OUTTTT! Big Big breakthrough for India as Mitchell Marsh goes back. Marsh goes for a biggie, but didn't get to the pitch of it as the ball kissed his bat's outer half and fliesback. Mohammed Siraj does the rest at short third man. Marsh goes for 81. AUS 129/3 (20)

  • 3:08 PM IST

    The Marsh hitting continues as he hits two sixes in consecutive overs of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. The way he is playing, looks like Marsh is inching closer to his ton. Marsh has entered 70s now. AUS 124/2 (19)

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Fifty for Mitch Marsh with a four off Kuldeep Yadav. The right-hander sweeps the chinaman for another boundary towards fine leg. 14th ODI fifty for Marsh. AUS 103/2 (17)

  • 2:52 PM IST

    Mitch Marsh and his big continues. The right-hander smashes Hardik Pandya for a maximum on the leg side, his third in the innings so far. AUS 91/2 (15)

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja comes into attack as spin is introduced for the first time. Five runs come from the Jaddu over. AUS 83/2 (14)

  • 2:38 PM IST

    OUTTT!!! Hardik Pandya breaks the stand with the wickets of Steve Smith, thanks to a brilliant diving catch by KL Rahul. Smith chases the length ball. gets the edge and Rahul dives to his right to take a stunner behind the stumps. AUS 77/2 (12.3)

  • 2:33 PM IST

    OUTTT! Steve Smith is trapped in front off Shadul Thakur. Umpire gives OUT and the visitors go upstairs. TV replays show there is a huge spike off the bat. Good review by Australia. AUS 76/1 (12)

  • 2:30 PM IST

    Mitchell Marsh is dealing in boundaries at the moment. The right-hander has so far clobbered two sixes and six fours already. AUS 70/1 (11)

  • 2:23 PM IST

    Mitch Marsh clobbers Shardul Tahkur for a huge six, first in the game. Meanwhile, fifty comes up for Australia. The partnership between Siraj and Smith has also reached 50. AUS 59/1 (10)

  • 2:09 PM IST

    The series is a big one for the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav as they are yet to cement their place in the ODI side. With no Shreyas Iyer, it gives SKY a perfect opportunity in the series.

Published Date: March 17, 2023 3:17 PM IST

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 3:19 PM IST

