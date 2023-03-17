Home

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Jadeja Sends Marsh Packing

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Jadeja Sends Marsh Packing

LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Stay tuned to this space for the latest live updates of first match between India and Australia's first ODI which will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 138/3 (22.0) Run Rate: (Current: 6.27) Last Wicket: Mitchell Marsh c Mohammed Siraj b Ravindra Jadeja 81 (65) - 129/3 in 19.4 Over Josh Inglis (W) 5 * (7) 0x4, 0x6 Marnus Labuschagne 15 (20) 1x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja (5-0-26-1) * Kuldeep Yadav (3-0-26-0)

After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the focus shifts to the ODIs when India take on Australia in the first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. India will miss the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma due to personal reasons with Hardik Pandya leading the side. It will be Hardik’s first ODI as captain.

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

