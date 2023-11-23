Top Recommended Stories

IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Suryakumar Fifty Keeps India In Chase

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Get here all the latest IND vs AUS news from Visakhapatnam.

Updated: November 23, 2023 10:08 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Australia rode on Josh Inglis’ maiden T20I hundred to post 208/3 in 20 overs in the first of five games on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. Steve Smith gave Australia a great start but once he was dismissed for 52, it was Inglis as he tonked the Indian bowlers for a joint-fastest T20I hundred for Australia in 47 balls. Earlier, India opted to bowl first.

IND vs AUS Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Live Updates

  • Nov 23, 2023 10:08 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Tilak Varma joins the bandwagon with a couple of fours but is brilliantly caught by Marcus Stoinis. Tanveer Sangha gets his second of the match. IND 154/4

  • Nov 23, 2023 10:03 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: The fireworks continue to flow for India as SKY brings up his fifty with a straight-bat six off Sean Abbot, his 16th in the shortest format of the game. SKY becomes only the second Indian after KL Rahul to hit a fifty on captaincy debut. IND 144/3 (14)

  • Nov 23, 2023 9:57 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Fifty comes up for Ishan Kishan with a four off Tanveer Sangha. It was his fifth in T20Is. Ohh Wait! Six more on the next ball. He goes for the third time in the over, but finds the fielder on the boundary. Kishan goes for 58. IND 134/3 (12.3)

  • Nov 23, 2023 9:54 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: BANGGG! After a couple of quite overs, Ishan Kishan whacks to send the ball many a mile off Nathan Ellis. IND 124/2 (12)

  • Nov 23, 2023 9:51 PM IST

  • Nov 23, 2023 9:49 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Despite losing their openers early, SKY and Ishan Kishan have kept India in hunt with atleast 10 runs per over. IND 114/2 (11)

  • Nov 23, 2023 9:34 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Tanveer Sangha comes into the attack and Ishan Kishan welcomes him with a four. The southpaw goes aerial in the next ball and it lands straight into the crowds. Kishan goes again and it’s a six. The crowd is going berserk. AUS 98/2 (9)

  • Nov 23, 2023 9:31 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Suryakumar Yadav gets a edge but he is safe as the ball lands safely. Meanwhile, fifty-run stand comes between SKY and Ishan Kishan. IND 79/2 (8)

  • Nov 23, 2023 9:22 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: The first powerplay is done and India races away to 63/2 in 6 overs. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been very aggressive in the powerplay and because of him, India is ahead in the match.

  • Nov 23, 2023 9:18 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Both SKY and Kishan have taken India to a flying start. Both are hammering bowlers. IND 54/2 (5)

