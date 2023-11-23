By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Suryakumar Fifty Keeps India In Chase
India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Get here all the latest IND vs AUS news from Visakhapatnam.
India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Australia rode on Josh Inglis’ maiden T20I hundred to post 208/3 in 20 overs in the first of five games on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. Steve Smith gave Australia a great start but once he was dismissed for 52, it was Inglis as he tonked the Indian bowlers for a joint-fastest T20I hundred for Australia in 47 balls. Earlier, India opted to bowl first.
IND vs AUS Playing XI
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
