IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Suryakumar Fifty Keeps India In Chase



India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Get here all the latest IND vs AUS news from Visakhapatnam.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 208/3 (20.0) 183/4 (16.3) Run Rate: (Current: 11.09) IND need 26 runs in 21 balls at 7.42 rpo Last Wicket: Tilak Varma c Marcus Stoinis b Tanveer Sangha 12 (10) - 154/4 in 14.5 Over Suryakumar Yadav (C) 71 * (37) 7x4, 4x6 Rinku Singh 10 (5) 2x4, 0x6 Nathan Ellis (2.3-0-31-0) * Marcus Stoinis (3-0-36-0)

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Australia rode on Josh Inglis’ maiden T20I hundred to post 208/3 in 20 overs in the first of five games on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. Steve Smith gave Australia a great start but once he was dismissed for 52, it was Inglis as he tonked the Indian bowlers for a joint-fastest T20I hundred for Australia in 47 balls. Earlier, India opted to bowl first.

IND vs AUS Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

