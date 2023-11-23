Top Recommended Stories

  • IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Suryakumar Becomes India’s 13th Captain
IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Suryakumar Becomes India’s 13th Captain

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Get here all the latest IND vs AUS news from Visakhapatnam.

Updated: November 23, 2023 5:33 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Four days after the ODI World Cup 2023 concluded, the focus shifts to India’s five-match T20I series against Australia, the first of which is on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. India have named a relatively young side with all the seniors including Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma being rested. Suryakumar Yadav becomes the 13th Indian man to lead the national team. Australia, too have rested some senior players with Matthew Wade leading the side.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff

Live Updates

  • Nov 23, 2023 5:31 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Meanwhile, ODI World Cup fatigue has gripped the Indian journalists too. As per reports, only a couple of media people were present during Suryakumar Yadav’s presser on Wednesday. Australia had also their PC scheduled in the afternoon but cancelled it.

  • Nov 23, 2023 5:29 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh are certain to play as two pacers. Who will be India’s third seamer? Will it be Mukesh Kumar or Avesh Khan? Both aren’t amongst wickets in the recently-concluded SMAT, but Avesh was economical in his efforts.

  • Nov 23, 2023 4:59 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: With no Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan will be opening the innings. As far as the opening combination is concerned, Kishan is likely to open with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yashasvi Jaiswal might have to wait. The Kishan-Gaikwad duo also gives the left-right combination on the top.

  • Nov 23, 2023 4:50 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: With Ishan Kishan in the side, Jitesh Sharma is unlikely to get any chances atleast in the first three games.

  • Nov 23, 2023 4:49 PM IST
    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: With the T20 World Cup in June in mind, this series is the start of preparations for the mega event in USA and West Indies. Post this series, India will play South Africa and Afghanistan, both in a three-match T20I series.
  • Nov 23, 2023 4:47 PM IST
    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: In the last five T20Is against Australia, India have lost three while winning two.
  • Nov 23, 2023 4:45 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: India’s last encounter at this venue against Australia is in an ODI played just before the World Cup. Mitchell Starc took five wickets in a match-winning performance.

  • Nov 23, 2023 4:43 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, 13th man to lead India at the top level. Matthew Wade is leading Australia.

  • Nov 23, 2023 4:42 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: While India have rested several senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shamim etc, Australia too have rested the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and others. Meanwhile, David Warner pulled out of the series while India’s Shreyas Iyer will join for the last two games.

  • Nov 23, 2023 4:40 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS LIVE Updates, 1st T20I Scorecard: Both India and Australia were recently in action in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad four days earlier. India lost the game by six wickets.

