Live Updates

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Mayank Agarwal OUT. Josh Hazlewood picks a wicket with his first ball of the day. Seems like the extra bounce did Mayank in. India’s innings now going from bad to worse. A lot depends on Kohli now as Ajinkya Rahane joins him.

  • 9:59 AM IST

    Big blow for India as they lose Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck. Cummins picks his third as he pitches one in and it leaves Pujara last-minute with a faint edge through to the keeper. Kohli comes in early on Day 3, something he may not have expected. Cummins is on fire and India in a spot of bother.

  • 9:51 AM IST

    Pujara looks all set for another grind as the tourists sense an opportunity in the ongoing Pink-Ball Test. India would hope Mayank gets among the runs as he would be crucial for India in the remainder of the series. Today, could also be the last time we get to see Virat Kohli bat in this year. The year has not been one of his best, but he would like to change it today and sign off on a high.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Bumrah – who saw off the new ball last evening – departs early on Day 3 as Pat Cummins strikes in his opening over. This will give the hosts confidence as Chreteshwar Pujara comes into the middle. Mayank and Pujara have a lot of work to do as the Pink-Ball Test is all poised to be a cracker.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3

India will resume their second innings on Day 3 of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide, at a score of 9/1. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Adelaide Pitch Becomes Better to Bat as Test Match Progresses

Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal are the batsmen at the crease for the visitors. Earlier, Indian bowlers ran riot on the Day 2 and dismissed Australian team on just 191. India have managed to take a 62-run lead at the Stumps. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, whenever they came to bat. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket 1st Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - IND vs AUS | Certainly Not Our Best Performance But Credit to Indian Bowlers: Australia Captain Tim Paine

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah