LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3

India will resume their second innings on Day 3 of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide, at a score of 9/1. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Adelaide Pitch Becomes Better to Bat as Test Match Progresses

Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal are the batsmen at the crease for the visitors. Earlier, Indian bowlers ran riot on the Day 2 and dismissed Australian team on just 191. India have managed to take a 62-run lead at the Stumps. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, whenever they came to bat. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket 1st Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - IND vs AUS | Certainly Not Our Best Performance But Credit to Indian Bowlers: Australia Captain Tim Paine

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah