Live Updates

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Burns is in a bit of uncomfort as Umesh Yadav will bowl the last over of what has been a dramatic session of Test cricket. India will surely look for a wicket before heading into the break.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Burns has taken a nasty blow and is being attended by the medical staff. Does not look serious, but one never knows from a distance.

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Wade is looking aggressive and is looking to throw his bat at anything wide and full. India under immense pressure as they stare at a Test defeat. It would be interesting to get an update on Shami – who would not be bowling in the second innings.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    After a woeful show with the bat, the bowlers now need to come up with a miracle which would be difficult as their confidence would be low. India has a lot to ponder about after the Test. Wade and Burns are in the middle and they will look to be aggressive.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    A horror collapse on Day 3 leaves India in the face of a Test defeat as Australia needs 90 to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead. Hazlewood along with Cummins starred for the hosts with the ball to reduce India to 36 for nine. Australia could very well end the game today itself.

  • 11:01 AM IST

  • 10:50 AM IST

    Vihari out, India could now get bundled out for their lowest-ever total in Tests. Vihari was feeling for the ball outside the off-stump. Hazlewood picks up his fifth wicket. This is embarrassing to say the least.

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Hazlewood picks up Ashwin and is on a hat-trick. This is Hazlewood’s 200th Test wicket and he becomes the 18th Australian to do so.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Saha departs, Hazlewood picks his third. This is disastrous from an Indian point of view. The chances of a comeback look bleak. The Test could very well be over today if India does not put up a fight.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    A lot depends on the duo in the middle. Saha and Vihari have a job at their hands and they now need to score runs because with two and a half days left in the Test, blocking will not do.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3

India will resume their second innings on Day 3 of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide, at a score of 9/1.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal are the batsmen at the crease for the visitors. Earlier, Indian bowlers ran riot on the Day 2 and dismissed Australian team on just 191. India have managed to take a 62-run lead at the Stumps. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, whenever they came to bat.

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah