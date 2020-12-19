

















Load More

LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3

India will resume their second innings on Day 3 of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide, at a score of 9/1. Also Read - India vs Australia: Why is Prithvi Shaw Struggling? Ricky Ponting Explains

Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal are the batsmen at the crease for the visitors. Earlier, Indian bowlers ran riot on the Day 2 and dismissed Australian team on just 191. India have managed to take a 62-run lead at the Stumps. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, whenever they came to bat. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Adelaide Pitch Becomes Better to Bat as Test Match Progresses

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - India vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket 1st Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah