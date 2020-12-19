

















Load More

LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3

India was bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score. The tourists lost eight wickets in the first session on Day 3, thanks to splendid bowling from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The hosts now need 75 runs to win the Test and take a 1-0 lead. Also Read - Virat Kohli to Finish Calendar Year Without a Century For First Time Since Debut in 2008

Resuming on their overnight total of 9/1, the tourists could stretch their overall lead to 89 runs with Hazlewood taking 5/8 while Cummins finishing with 4/21. The collapse began when nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah was out in the eighth over followed by an eight-ball duck for Cheteshwar Pujara. Also Read - India vs Australia: Twitter Explodes After Virat Kohli's Men Shot Out For 36 in Adelaide

Earlier, Indian bowlers ran riot on the Day 2 and dismissed Australian team on just 191. India have managed to take a 62-run lead at the Stumps. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, whenever they came to bat. Also Read - India Register Their Lowest Ever Total in Test History After Adelaide Horror

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah