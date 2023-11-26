Home

LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Bishnoi's Twin Strikes Put India In Command

LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Bishnoi's Twin Strikes Put India In Command

LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Cricket Score: After winning the first T20I team India will face Australia for the second T20I which will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 235/4 (20.0) 43/2 (5.0) Run Rate: (Current: 8.60) AUS need 193 runs in 90 balls at 12.86 rpo Last Wicket: Josh Inglis c Tilak Varma b Ravi Bishnoi 2 (4) - 39/2 in 4.2 Over Steven Smith 17 * (13) 1x4, 1x6 Glenn Maxwell 2 (3) 0x4, 0x6 Ravi Bishnoi (1.6-0-10-2) * Axar Patel (1-0-2-0)

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be confident when they face World Champions Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing series. India hold the advantage after winning the first match which was played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Now, the second match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and there are high chance of rain spoiling the game.

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI- Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

