Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Bishnoi’s Twin Strikes Put India In Command
live

LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Bishnoi’s Twin Strikes Put India In Command

LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Cricket Score: After winning the first T20I team India will face Australia for the second T20I which will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Updated: November 26, 2023 9:19 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE IND vs AUS, LIVE IND vs AUS Cricket Score, LIVE IND vs AUS Streaming, LIVE IND vs AUS Free Score, LIVE IND vs AUS Free Cricket Score, India vs Australia, IND vs Aus 2nd T20I free score, India vs Australia 2nd T20I Score, IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Score, IND vs AUS, Indian Cricket Team, Cricket Australia, Indian Cricket TeaM, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad,
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates  India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be confident when they face World Champions Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing series. India hold the advantage after winning the first match which was played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Now, the second match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and there are high chance of rain spoiling the game.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI- Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Live Updates

  • Nov 26, 2023 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: OUT! Bishnoi strikes again and this time it is the danger man Josh Inglis. He departs after scoring just 2 runs off 4 balls. AUS 39/2 (4.2)

  • Nov 26, 2023 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Axar Patel into the attack now. Just 2 runs from his first over. The star of the last match Josh Inglis has joined Smith now. Can both of them put Aussies over again? AUS 38/1 (4)

  • Nov 26, 2023 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi gets the breakthrough. Matthew Short departs after scoring 19 runs off 10 balls. India get an early breakthrough. AUS 36/1 (3)

  • Nov 26, 2023 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: BOUNDARY! from Short to start Prasidh’s over. He hits ANOTHER BOUNDARY! on the third ball. DROPPED! Smith gets a lifeline and he end the over with a SIX! 20 runs from this over. AUS 31/0 (2)

  • Nov 26, 2023 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Both Smith and Short get a BOUNDARY! against Arshdeep. 11 runs from the first over. AUS 11/0 (1)

  • Nov 26, 2023 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Second innings is underway. Aussies need to utilise this batting powerplay in order to make this chase.

  • Nov 26, 2023 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Australia need 236 runs to win and this target won’t be an easy one, even after the dew factor. India is in a good position here. IND 235/4 (20)

  • Nov 26, 2023 8:53 PM IST

  • Nov 26, 2023 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: India finish with 235 runs on the board. 20 runs from the final over. What an inning from the Men in Blue. Rinku finishes with 311 runs off just 9 balls. IND 235/4 (20)

  • Nov 26, 2023 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: BOUNDARY! for Rinku against Abbott to start the over. He gets a SIX! as well on the third ball and then a BOUNDARY! on the very next ball. Rinku then hits a FOUR! and SIX! to end the over. 25 runs from it. IND 215/3 (19)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.