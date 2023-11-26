Top Recommended Stories

LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Jaiswal Departs After Smashing Quick Fifty

LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Cricket Score: After winning the first T20I team India will face Australia for the second T20I which will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Updated: November 26, 2023 7:48 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates  India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be confident when they face World Champions Australia in the second T20I of the ongoing series. India hold the advantage after winning the first match which was played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Now, the second match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and there are high chance of rain spoiling the game.

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI- Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Live Updates

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: 100! comes up for Team India inside the first 10 overs. Perfect start for the hosts and they needed it considering how dew will pay a role later in the match. IND 101/1 (10)

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Team India are dominating the Aussie bowlers here. Despite, Jaiswal’s departure, Kishan and Gaikwad are not allowing AUS to come back in the match. IND 94/1 (9)

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: FIFTY! for Jaiswal and he brings it up with a HAT-TRICK of BOUNDARIES!! WAIT, WICKET! Ellis strikes back and Jaiswal walks back after scoring 53 runs off 25 balls. IND 77/1 (5.5)

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Zampa into the attack now. Gaikwad starts the over with a BOUNDARY! Jaiswal gets a BOUNDARY! as well on the fourth ball. 10 runs from the over. IND 62/0 (5)

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Wade brings Abbott into the attack now. The fourth new bowler has been introduced by the Aussie skipper now. Jaiswal starts the over with HAT-TRICK! of BOUNDARIES!! Jaiswal then hits BACK-2-BACK SIXES! to end the over. 24 runs from the over. What an over for Men in Blue. IND 52/0 (4)

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Wade brings Maxwell into the attack now. He starts with a WIDE. Jaiswal gets a BOUNDARY! on the very first ball. ANOTHER BOUNDARY! for Jaiswal on the third ball. BOUNDARY! for Gaikwad to end the over. 15 runs from it. IND 28/0 (3)

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Nathan Ellis comes into the attack from the other end. Three runs from his first over. Good over from Ellis. Aussie bowlers need to stop the run flow in powerplay to put pressure on the hosts. IND 13/0 (2)

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: BOUNDARY! for Gaikwad on the third ball against Stoinis. 10 runs from the first over. Good start for the Men in Blue side. They need to utilise the powerplay well. IND 10/0 (1)

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: The players are on the field and the match is all set to start. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will try to give the Men in Blue god start.

  • Nov 26, 2023 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score: Tilak Varma – Was a pretty good experience [at Visakhapatnam], the wicket was a bit challenging. Winning there was a good experience. It’s going good, I’m working on finishing games for the Indian team. This role is not new for me, I’ve played a similar role for Mumbai Indians. Finishing games for the Indian team is a dream for me, I’ve got the role now so it’s about going out there and doing the job. I’m just thinking about my mindset, it’s all about having the right mindset, if I’m calm under pressure I can finish games.

