Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Quick Wickets Put India In Command
live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Quick Wickets Put India In Command

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Scores and Updates: Get the latest cricket score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Get LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 22, 2023 4:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Marcus Stoinis

15* (15) 2x4, 0x6

Alex Carey (W)

20 (32) 1x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(4-0-23-0)*

Axar Patel

(5-0-27-0)
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final ODI at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday. The series is currently tied at 1-1, making this game a decider. The last time India lost a bilateral ODI series at home was back in 2019, co-incidentally to Australia.

Also Read:

After winning the toss, Smith said veteran left-handed opener David Warner comes back in the playing eleven along with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. Pacer Nathan Ellis and an unwell Cameron Green make way for Warner and Agar to be included in the playing eleven.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Live Updates

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Axar Patel comes to bowl the fifth over and the spinner is still wicketless. India is in command, seven runs from the over.

    AUS 171/5 (33)

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: 31 overs are done and that was a good over for Australia as the batters managed to score 12 runs from the over. The spin attack is going on from both the ends.

    AUS 161/5 (31)

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Four runs from the over, Australia batters are playing it safe taking time to build a partnership.

    AUS 149/5 (30)

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Ravindra Jadeja comes to bowl the 30th over. The all-rounder is still wicketless and looking for a wicket.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Six runs from the 29th over and India is looking for another quick wicket. India is currently dominating in the game against Australia.

    AUS 145/5 (29)

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Marcus Stoinis joins Alex Carey.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: WICKET! WICKET! WICKET!! Labuschagne departs after making 28 runs. India is in the driver’s seat.
    AUS 138/5

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Indian bowlers have now started dominating Australia’s batting lineup as the batters are now playing the defensive game. 28 overs are already done, and India is looking for another breakthrough.
    AUS 138/4 (28)

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Kuldeep Yadav again come to bowl the 27th over.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Well it was a great over by Ravindra Jadeja as the bowler just gave two runs. India need more overs like this to put pressure on Australia.

    AUS 128/4 (26)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 22, 2023 3:57 PM IST

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 4:00 PM IST

More Stories