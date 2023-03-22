Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Pandya Removes Head
live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Pandya Removes Head

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Scores and Updates: Get the latest cricket score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Get LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 22, 2023 2:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Mitchell Marsh

38* (39) 6x4, 1x6

Steven Smith (C)

0 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Axar Patel

(3.5-0-18-0)*

Hardik Pandya

(1-0-7-1)
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final ODI at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday. The series is currently tied at 1-1, making this game a decider. The last time India lost a bilateral ODI series at home was back in 2019, co-incidentally to Australia.

Also Read:

After winning the toss, Smith said veteran left-handed opener David Warner comes back in the playing eleven along with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. Pacer Nathan Ellis and an unwell Cameron Green make way for Warner and Agar to be included in the playing eleven.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Live Updates

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Captain Smith joins set, Mitchell Marsh, That’s the end of the 11th over.

    AUS 68/1 (11)

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: India finally got the much-needed breakthrough as Travis Head departs after making 33 runs. The bowling change worked for India.
    AUS 68/1

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Hardik Pandya comes to bowl the 11th over.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: The powerplay ends and the game was totally in favor of Australia as openers smashed 61 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket. India will look for a wicket to stop the flow of runs.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Well finally a good over for India as Axar just gave one run.

    AUS 61/0 (10)

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Again a good over for Australia. The batters are in great touch. India is looking desperate for wickets. Eight runs from the over.

    AUS 60/0 (9)

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Well again it was a good over for visitors as Marsh has started firing from his bat. Mitchell Marsh has already crossed the 30 runs mark. 11 runs from the over.

    AUS 52/0 (8)

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Maiden Over!! What great bowling by Mohammed Siraj. Australia will be under pressure if bowlers bowl more over like this.

    AUS 41/0 (7)

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Siraj again comes to bowl the seventh over for India.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Well it was finally a good over for India as Axar just gave two runs.

    AUS 41/0 (6)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 22, 2023 2:23 PM IST

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 2:25 PM IST

More Stories