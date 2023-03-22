Home

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Pandya Removes Head

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Pandya Removes Head

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Scores and Updates: Get the latest cricket score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

Australia 72/1 (11.5) Run Rate: (Current: 6.08) Last Wicket: Travis Head c Kuldeep Yadav b Hardik Pandya 33 (31) - 68/1 in 10.5 Over Mitchell Marsh 38 * (39) 6x4, 1x6 Steven Smith (C) 0 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Axar Patel (3.5-0-18-0) * Hardik Pandya (1-0-7-1)

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final ODI at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday. The series is currently tied at 1-1, making this game a decider. The last time India lost a bilateral ODI series at home was back in 2019, co-incidentally to Australia.

After winning the toss, Smith said veteran left-handed opener David Warner comes back in the playing eleven along with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. Pacer Nathan Ellis and an unwell Cameron Green make way for Warner and Agar to be included in the playing eleven.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

