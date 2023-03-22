Home

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Will Washington Sundar Get A Game?

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Scores and Updates: Get the latest cricket score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Get LIVE streaming details.

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Australia for the third ODI match which will be played at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. In the second ODI Australia beat India by 10 wickets; the side bowled the Indians out for merely 117 before chasing down the target in just 11 overs. Mitchell Starc’s fifer in the match helps Australia to get rid of India’s top order. There are many speculations over Suryakumar’s spot in the XI after successive first-ball ducks.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya, Axar Patel, RA Jadeja, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami

Australia: Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, TM Head, MP Stoinis, C Green, MR Marsh, Sean Abbott, AT Carey, Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Nathan Ellis

