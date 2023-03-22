Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Will Washington Sundar Get A Game?

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Scores and Updates: Get the latest cricket score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Get LIVE streaming details.

Published: March 22, 2023 12:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Australia for the third ODI match which will be played at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. In the second ODI Australia beat India by 10 wickets; the side bowled the Indians out for merely 117 before chasing down the target in just 11 overs. Mitchell Starc’s fifer in the match helps Australia to get rid of India’s top order. There are many speculations over Suryakumar’s spot in the XI after successive first-ball ducks.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya, Axar Patel, RA Jadeja, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami

Australia: Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, TM Head, MP Stoinis, C Green, MR Marsh, Sean Abbott, AT Carey, Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Nathan Ellis

Live Updates

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav as the batter was unable to fire runs in the ongoing tournament. There are speculations that the star batter will miss the third ODI.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live updates of India vs Australia’s 3rd ODI. Both teams will look to win this match to seal the series.

Published Date: March 22, 2023 12:45 PM IST

