Home

Sports

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

live

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 3rd ODI match between India and Australia which will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Rajkot.

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: After winning the first two ODIs team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history ahead of the World Cup. Team India will be stronger in the third ODI as regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback in the side. There are chances that Shubman Gill will miss the clash.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES