LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 3rd ODI match between India and Australia which will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Rajkot.

Updated: September 27, 2023 1:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: After winning the first two ODIs team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history ahead of the World Cup. Team India will be stronger in the third ODI as regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback in the side. There are chances that Shubman Gill will miss the clash.

IND vs AUS  Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Well, that was a good over by Siraj the speedster just gave two runs. Two overs are done and dusted.

    AUS 7/0 (2)

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Mohammed Siraj comes to bowl the second over.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Five runs from the over, batters are looking confident, this is a decent start for Australia.

    AUS 5/0 (1)

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Jasprit Bumrah comes to bowl the first over and Mitchell Marsh, David Warner to start the proceedings for Australia.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: We could also witness the battle between Virat Kohli and Adam Zampa, as Adam Zampa has bamboozled Virat Kohli 5 times in ODI.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: David Warner will also look to score big in this final ODI, as he still continues his good touch as he left off against the proteas.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: It would be very interesting to watch Steven Smith against Mohammed Shami, As Smith has struggled against Shami before.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:13 PM IST

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:10 PM IST

    Pitch Report: “Lush green outfield. 66m and 67m square boundaries, 79m hit down the ground,” says Sanjay Manjrekar before he hands it over to Brad Haddin. “Beautiful covering of grass and it’s very even. It’s (surface) a lot harder than the previous games. The average first innings score is 311. I think there will be a lot more skid than spin,” opines Brad Haddin.

