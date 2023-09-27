Home

IND 249/6 in 39 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia On Top, India Reeling

IND 249/6 in 39 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia On Top, India Reeling

IND 249/6 in 39 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India have lost half their side and Australia are right back in the game.

Australia VS India 352/7 (50.0) 270/8 (45.3) Run Rate: (Current: 5.93) IND need 83 runs in 27 balls at 18.44 rpo Last Wicket: Jasprit Bumrah c Marnus Labuschagne b Pat Cummins 5 (11) - 270/8 in 45.3 Over

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Australia scored 352 for 7 against India in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday. India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

David Warner (56 off 34 balls), Mitchell Marsh (96 off 84 balls), Steven Smith (74 off 61 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 58 balls) struck half-centuries in what turned out to be their best batting show of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah had best figures of 3/81 while spinner Washington Sundar was team’s best bowler with figures of 0/48 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: Australia: 352 for 7 (David Warner 56, Mitchell Marsh 96, Steven Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72; Jasprit Bumrah 3 for 81).

IND vs AUS Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

