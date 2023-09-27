Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND 249/6 in 39 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia On Top, India Reeling
live

IND 249/6 in 39 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia On Top, India Reeling

IND 249/6 in 39 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India have lost half their side and Australia are right back in the game.

Updated: September 27, 2023 8:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND 249/6 in 39 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia On Top, India Reeling
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Australia scored 352 for 7 against India in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday. India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Trending Now

David Warner (56 off 34 balls), Mitchell Marsh (96 off 84 balls), Steven Smith (74 off 61 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 58 balls) struck half-centuries in what turned out to be their best batting show of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah had best figures of 3/81 while spinner Washington Sundar was team’s best bowler with figures of 0/48 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: Australia: 352 for 7 (David Warner 56, Mitchell Marsh 96, Steven Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72; Jasprit Bumrah 3 for 81). 

IND vs AUS  Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: India have lost 6 wickets and Australia are now back in the game. IND 249/6 (39)

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!! KL Rahul departs and the game is slowly slipping away from Team India’s grasp. IND 223/4 (36)

  • Sep 27, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 35 overs gone, India are now at 221/3. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul steady for Men in Blue. IND 221/3 (35)

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!! Virat Kohli now departs!! Both key players have been sent back to the pavilion after their respective fifties. IND 171/3 (27.2)

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 26 overs gone, India are now at 168/2. Virat Kohli has also completed his fifty and he has Shreyas Iyer at the crease as his partner. IND 168/2 (26)

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 18 overs gone, India are cruising at 115/1. Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century. IND 115/1 (18)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!! India lose their first wicket!! Washington Sundar departs! Glenn Maxwell gets his man! IND 74/1 (10.5)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 9 overs done, India are now at 66/0. The Men in Blue are in the driver’s seat. IND 66/0 (9)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a fifty and Washington Sundar too has done a fine job. The openers have given a good start in the run-chase. IND 59/0 (8)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 7 overs gone, India are comfortably positioned at 56/0. IND 56/0 (7)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>