  IND 78-1 in 12 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Sundar Departs, Rohit-Virat Key For India
IND 78-1 in 12 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Sundar Departs, Rohit-Virat Key For India

IND 78-1 in 12 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Glenn Maxwell has removed Washington Sundar. It's down to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to take the game forward.

Updated: September 27, 2023 7:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND 78-1 in 12 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Sundar Departs, Rohit-Virat Key For India
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Australia scored 352 for 7 against India in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday. India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

David Warner (56 off 34 balls), Mitchell Marsh (96 off 84 balls), Steven Smith (74 off 61 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 58 balls) struck half-centuries in what turned out to be their best batting show of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah had best figures of 3/81 while spinner Washington Sundar was team’s best bowler with figures of 0/48 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: Australia: 352 for 7 (David Warner 56, Mitchell Marsh 96, Steven Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72; Jasprit Bumrah 3 for 81). 

IND vs AUS  Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 18 overs gone, India are cruising at 115/1. Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century. IND 115/1 (18)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: OUT!! India lose their first wicket!! Washington Sundar departs! Glenn Maxwell gets his man! IND 74/1 (10.5)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 9 overs done, India are now at 66/0. The Men in Blue are in the driver’s seat. IND 66/0 (9)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a fifty and Washington Sundar too has done a fine job. The openers have given a good start in the run-chase. IND 59/0 (8)

  • Sep 27, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 7 overs gone, India are comfortably positioned at 56/0. IND 56/0 (7)

  • Sep 27, 2023 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: First over done and dusted, India have put up 6 runs on the board. IND 6/0 (1)

  • Sep 27, 2023 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: We are back for the chase!! Rohit Sharma has opened the innings with Washington Sundar. Sundar looks like he has given the role of a night-watchman.

  • Sep 27, 2023 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: Mitchell Marsh at the break: Threw another one away didn’t I? Probably the hottest conditions I’ve faced, wicket was good but I was cooked by the end as you could see. Wicket was really good, we assessed the conditions very early and wanted to get as many as we could in the powerplay to set up a platform. Personally would’ve been nice to get another 4 runs but happy with our job. We’re going to change the pace, saw that it worked towards the back end there. Was nice, hopefully we can come out and do well, kickstart our India tour. As you saw the wicket slowed up a bit as the ball got older. Hopefully it does the same for us and 352 will be a few too many.

  • Sep 27, 2023 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: That’s it!! Australia have finished their innings on 352/7. A mammoth target on the board for the Indians to chase. AUS 352/7 (50)

  • Sep 27, 2023 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Score: 45 overs gone, Australia are now at 317/6. Marnus Labuschagne have completed his half-century. AUS 317/6 (45)

