IND 78-1 in 12 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Sundar Departs, Rohit-Virat Key For India

IND 78-1 in 12 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Glenn Maxwell has removed Washington Sundar. It's down to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to take the game forward.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 352/7 (50.0) 167/2 (25.5) Run Rate: (Current: 6.46) IND need 186 runs in 145 balls at 7.69 rpo Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma (C) c & b Glenn Maxwell 81 (57) - 144/2 in 20.6 Over Shreyas Iyer 12 * (11) 0x4, 0x6 Virat Kohli 54 (57) 5x4, 1x6 Cameron Green (3.5-0-21-0) * Glenn Maxwell (4-0-16-2)

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Australia scored 352 for 7 against India in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday. India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

David Warner (56 off 34 balls), Mitchell Marsh (96 off 84 balls), Steven Smith (74 off 61 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 58 balls) struck half-centuries in what turned out to be their best batting show of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah had best figures of 3/81 while spinner Washington Sundar was team’s best bowler with figures of 0/48 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: Australia: 352 for 7 (David Warner 56, Mitchell Marsh 96, Steven Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72; Jasprit Bumrah 3 for 81).

IND vs AUS Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

