Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • AUS 176-1 in 22 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Marsh’s Fifty Put Australia On Top
live

AUS 176-1 in 22 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Marsh’s Fifty Put Australia On Top

AUS 176-1 in 22 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Marsh's Fifty Put Australia On Top

Updated: September 27, 2023 3:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

AUS 176-1 in 22 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Marsh's Fifty Put Australia On Top
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: After winning the first two ODIs team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history ahead of the World Cup. Team India will be stronger in the third ODI as regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback in the side. There are chances that Shubman Gill will miss the clash.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS  Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 3:07 PM IST
    India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Marsh and Smith’s stand has now crossed the 80 run mark. 19 overs from the 23rd over. This is not a good day for India’s star pacer.

    AUS 176/1 (23)

  • Sep 27, 2023 3:02 PM IST

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Nine runs from the over, Australia batters are looking set and now Indian bowlers need something special to scalp a wicket from here. Bumrah is again back into action.

    AUS 157/1 (22)

  • Sep 27, 2023 2:59 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Two runs from the 21st over Washinton Sundar is putting pressure on batters to take some risk.

    AUS 148/1 (21)

  • Sep 27, 2023 2:56 PM IST
    India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score: Washington Sundar comes to bowl his fifth over to get a wicket as he is economical so far.
  • Sep 27, 2023 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: 20 overs are done and dusted. Marsh and Smith’s stand has crossed the 60 runs mark. This game is now going in favor of Australia, bowlers are struggling for a breakthrough. Three runs from the 20th over.
    AUS 146/1 (20)

  • Sep 27, 2023 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: 18 overs are done and dusted, Australian batters are troubling the Indian bowlers and now it seems like the side doesn’t want to loose the final ODI.

    AUS 136/1 (18)

  • Sep 27, 2023 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Something serious is going on the field Kohli and Rohit are having a chat in the ground.

  • Sep 27, 2023 2:47 PM IST

  • Sep 27, 2023 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Another fifty for Australia and this time Mitchell Marsh completed the mark in just 45 balls. Both Marsh and Smith’s stand has crossed 50 runs mark. India is looking for much-needed breakthrough.

    AUS 131/1 (17)

  • Sep 27, 2023 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Washington Sundar Comes back into the attack and he is looking to catch wickets and break the partnership of the Aussies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>