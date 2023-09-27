By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AUS 176-1 in 22 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Marsh’s Fifty Put Australia On Top
AUS 176-1 in 22 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Marsh's Fifty Put Australia On Top
India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: After winning the first two ODIs team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history ahead of the World Cup. Team India will be stronger in the third ODI as regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback in the side. There are chances that Shubman Gill will miss the clash.
Trending Now
IND vs AUS Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.