AUS 176-1 in 22 Overs | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Marsh’s Fifty Put Australia On Top

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 181/1 (23.5) Run Rate: (Current: 7.59) Last Wicket: David Warner c KL Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 56 (34) - 78/1 in 8.1 Over Mitchell Marsh 77 * (68) 11x4, 2x6 Steven Smith 47 (41) 4x4, 1x6 Kuldeep Yadav (0.5-0-5-0) * Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-45-0)

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: After winning the first two ODIs team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history ahead of the World Cup. Team India will be stronger in the third ODI as regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback in the side. There are chances that Shubman Gill will miss the clash.

IND vs AUS Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

