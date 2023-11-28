Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I, Score: Ruturaj’s Maiden Century Power Hosts to 222/3

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Catch all the action of the third match of the ongoing T20I series in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: November 28, 2023 9:08 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I team will look to seal the five-match series when they take on Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Eyes would be on a number of players with the T20 World Cup round the corner. There are spots up for grabs and the players would know that.

Live Updates

