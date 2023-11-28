Home

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I, Score: Ruturaj’s Maiden Century Power Hosts to 222/3

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Catch all the action of the third match of the ongoing T20I series in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 222/3 (20.0) 42/0 (3.3) Run Rate: (Current: 12.00) AUS need 181 runs in 99 balls at 10.96 rpo Aaron Hardie 12 * (8) 2x4, 0x6 Travis Head 26 (13) 6x4, 0x6 Avesh Khan (0.3-0-2-0) * Ravi Bishnoi (1-0-13-0)

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I team will look to seal the five-match series when they take on Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Eyes would be on a number of players with the T20 World Cup round the corner. There are spots up for grabs and the players would know that.

