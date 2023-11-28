Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I, Score: SKY, Gaikwad Steady After Early SETBACKS!
live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I, Score: SKY, Gaikwad Steady After Early SETBACKS!

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Catch all the action of the third match of the ongoing T20I series in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: November 28, 2023 7:36 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia, India vs Australia live updates, India vs Australia 3rd T20I live, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, India vs Australia 1st T20I live match updates, India vs Australia 3rd T20I live score, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS live updates, IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live, IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live score, IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live blog, IND vs AUS 3rd T20I latest news, India vs Australia latest news, IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live cricket updates.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I team will look to seal the five-match series when they take on Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Eyes would be on a number of players with the T20 World Cup round the corner. There are spots up for grabs and the players would know that.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: Behrendorff continues with his third over. BOUNDARY! for Gaikwad on the third ball. That’s it, just four runs from the final powerplay over. IND 43/2 (6)

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: 13 RUNS FROM THE OVER!! Suryakumar Yadav at it’s very best! Smashed TWO SIXES!! against Nathan Ellis. It takes pressure off the Indian team. IND 39/2 (5)

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: Another great over from Jason Behrendorff. Just one run that too in the form of a wide. 6 DOT BALL! from the Aussie pacer against Surya. He is building pressure on the hosts. IND 26/2 (4)

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: The Men in Blue need a good partnership here and they cannot afford any more loss of wickets here. Aussies have rocked the hosts early on. IND 25/2 (3)

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: OUT! Aussies on a roll here. Kane Richardson dismisses Ishan Kishan for a five-ball duck. India in trouble here. They lose their big guns early on. IND 24/2 (2.3)

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: That’s the start Aussies needed. They have cracked an early breakthrough and that too of the dangerous Jaiswal. Ishan Kishan joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle now. IND 18/1 (2)

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: OUT!! WICKET! Jason Behrendorff gets the big wicket of Yashavi Jaiswal. He departs after scoring 6 runs off 6 balls. IND 14/1 (1.2)

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: TWO BOUNDARIES!! for India, one each for both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in this over. 14 runs came from it. Good start for Team India and not that good from Kane Richardson. IND 14/0 (1)

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: The match is underway. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are opening the innings for India and Kane Richardson is starting things with ball.

  • Nov 28, 2023 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal need to give the team a good start. one similar to the second T20I. The hosts eye a good total here.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.