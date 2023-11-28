By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I, Score: SKY, Gaikwad Steady After Early SETBACKS!
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Catch all the action of the third match of the ongoing T20I series in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check LIVE Streaming details.
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I team will look to seal the five-match series when they take on Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Eyes would be on a number of players with the T20 World Cup round the corner. There are spots up for grabs and the players would know that.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.