    Australia Declare | Okay, so Australia has declared while tea is being taken. India needs a mammoth 407 to win but more importantly, the tourists have to survive 130-odd overs to secure a draw.

    SIX SPREE: Green is going hell for leather as Australia inch closer to declaring. Siraj was the one who was taken to the cleaners. It is his slow pace that is not bothering the Aussie batsman. Green is on 74*.

    Most catches dropped off bowlers in Tests since May 2018

    Nathan Lyon – 24 (39 innings)
    James Anderson – 19 (38 innings)
    Stuart Broad – 16 (52 innings)
    R Ashwin – 15 ( 31 innings)
    Shannon Gabriel (32 innings) & Mohammed Shami ( 37 innings) – 14
    New Ball Taken | Green comes down the track and smokes it for a massive six. It was the second new ball he went after. Once the new cherry was taken the intentions are clear. 400 could be the mark Australia is looking at before declaring the innings. Bumrah bowling with a spread out field.

    India’s Approach | If India wants to draw the Test, they cannot go into their shells looking to block everything. They should be smart and mix aggression with caution. If they start blocking everything, then Australia will be all over India.

    Declaration Soon? With a lead of over 350, Australia will surely look to declare soon. They will be mindful of the fact that they have to bowl out India and they need sufficient time to do that. Can India save the Test?

    PAINE-GREEN IN A HURRY | The Aussies are in a hurry! They are picking up boundaries at will. Skipper Paine and allrounder Green are looking positive in the middle. Is 350 a target Australia looking at?

    SMITH OUTTT | Ashwin gets Steve Smith yet again! India goes upstairs and the three reds on the ball-tracker decide the Sydney-born batsman’s fate. The wicket would be a moral victory for the Indians, but the damage has already been done.

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Latest Updates

Australia has declared. The target for India is 407 but they will not be looking at that. Also Read - Mohammad Siraj Gets Racially Abused by SCG Crowd on Day 4, Five Fans Forced to Leave Ground During 3rd Test

With the lead nearing 200, Australia – with eight wickets in hand – would like to bat India out of the Sydney Test on Sunday. India – who were in a commanding position on Day 2 – find themselves in a spot of bother with the game on the line. Also Read - Rishabh Pant-Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update News: Will Wicketkeeper And Star Allrounder Bat in Second Innings During 3rd Test at SCG?

India would need early wickets in the first hour of Day 4 or else they could be in for a long day. Also Read - 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari Drops an Easy Catch of Marnus Labuschagne at SCG During IND-AUS | WATCH

Earlier, India’s middle and lower-order failed to get going and the second session saw six wickets falling for 64 runs. In the first session, Australia managed to get the breakthroughs of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Cummins cleaned up Rahane (22) in the 55th over of the innings while Vihari faced 38 balls for his four runs and was finally run out.

Resuming the second session of the third day at 180/4, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara saw off the first few overs with the second new ball, and the duo brought up their 50-run stand in the 87th over of the innings. However, in the very next over, Josh Hazlewood had Pant (36) caught at first slip reducing India to 195/5.