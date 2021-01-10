

















Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Latest Updates

Australia has declared. The target for India is 407 but they will not be looking at that. Also Read - Mohammad Siraj Gets Racially Abused by SCG Crowd on Day 4, Five Fans Forced to Leave Ground During 3rd Test

With the lead nearing 200, Australia – with eight wickets in hand – would like to bat India out of the Sydney Test on Sunday. India – who were in a commanding position on Day 2 – find themselves in a spot of bother with the game on the line. Also Read - Rishabh Pant-Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update News: Will Wicketkeeper And Star Allrounder Bat in Second Innings During 3rd Test at SCG?

India would need early wickets in the first hour of Day 4 or else they could be in for a long day. Also Read - 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari Drops an Easy Catch of Marnus Labuschagne at SCG During IND-AUS | WATCH

Earlier, India’s middle and lower-order failed to get going and the second session saw six wickets falling for 64 runs. In the first session, Australia managed to get the breakthroughs of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Cummins cleaned up Rahane (22) in the 55th over of the innings while Vihari faced 38 balls for his four runs and was finally run out.

Resuming the second session of the third day at 180/4, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara saw off the first few overs with the second new ball, and the duo brought up their 50-run stand in the 87th over of the innings. However, in the very next over, Josh Hazlewood had Pant (36) caught at first slip reducing India to 195/5.