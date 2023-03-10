live
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Khawaja, Green Put AUS on Top
India Vs Australia Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10).
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE
Usman Khawaja combined patience with grit to raise his 14th Test hundred that guided Australia to a comfortable 255 for four as a keen contest between bat and ball marked the opening day of the fourth and final match, here on Thursday.
India is leading the four-match series 2-1 having won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing the third Test last week in Indore by nine wickets. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test here.
