  • LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Khawaja, Green Put AUS on Top
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Khawaja, Green Put AUS on Top

India Vs Australia Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10).

Updated: March 10, 2023 10:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Usman Khawaja

133* (318) 18x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

66 (106) 9x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(30.1-8-71-1)*

Umesh Yadav

(18-2-77-0)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Khawaja's Hundred Put Visitors On Top on Day 1.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE

Usman Khawaja combined patience with grit to raise his 14th Test hundred that guided Australia to a comfortable 255 for four as a keen contest between bat and ball marked the opening day of the fourth and final match, here on Thursday.

India is leading the four-match series 2-1 having won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing the third Test last week in Indore by nine wickets. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test here.

Live Updates

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Khawaja is looking set for a big one here. He is in no hurry. He is picking on the bad balls and waiting for them. Green is showing good temperament for Test cricket. LIVE | Aus: 295/4 vs Ind

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Ashwin finally with his first over of the day. He was warming up for a long time, and finally, he gets a bowl. He would have to bring all his experience into play here. Khawaja-Green stitch 100-run stand. This is their first in the series. LIVE | AUS: 270/4 vs Ind

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Surely, India needed Kuldeep Yadav on this pitch which is not having a lot of purchase. Kuldeep could have been the game-changer here.

  • 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: The Australian batters are not in any discomfort at all. This could be a long day for the Indian bowlers. Khawaja and Green are set. LIVE | Aus: 267/4 vs Ind

  • 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Green gets to a fifty. It comes with 67 balls. He has been positive and helped Australia control the game at Ahmedabad.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: You can see Khawaja and Green wearing the black armband in tribute to Pat Cummins’ late mother.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Okay, so it is Ravindra Jadeja who will start. Khawaja is on strike. No silly point and forward short leg. Not a lot of spin.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: Khawaja and Green would have to start afresh and India would be hopeful they can make the most of it.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE: We are all ready for the start of Day 2. Interesting to see who starts the proceedings. The Indian team in a huddle at the moment.

  • 9:28 AM IST

Published Date: March 10, 2023 10:31 AM IST

Updated Date: March 10, 2023 10:33 AM IST

