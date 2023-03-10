LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Ashwin Scalps Six, Visitors All-Out For 480
India vs Australia - AUS 409/7 on Day 2 Tea - Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Ashwin Scalps Six, Visitors All-Out For 480. Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10).
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE
Australia 409/7 on Day 2 Tea – After a a wicket-less first session, Ravi Ashwin brought some life for India with three quick wickets in the form of Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test. Green was out for 114 while Usman Khawja looks solid as a rock on the other end. The southpaw is batting on 180 not out with Nathan Lyon in company. India are leading the four-match series 2-1 having won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing the third Test last week in Indore by nine wickets. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test here.
