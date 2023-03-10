Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Ashwin Scalps Six, Visitors All-Out For 480
LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Ashwin Scalps Six, Visitors All-Out For 480

India vs Australia - AUS 409/7 on Day 2 Tea - Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Ashwin Scalps Six, Visitors All-Out For 480. Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10).

Updated: March 10, 2023 4:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill

17* (25) 1x4, 1x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

16 (31) 2x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(2.2-0-12-0)*

Matthew Kuhnemann

(2-0-3-0)
Highlights | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Khawaja's Hundred Put Visitors On Top on Day 1.

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 SCORE

Australia 409/7 on Day 2 Tea – After a a wicket-less first session, Ravi Ashwin brought some life for India with three quick wickets in the form of Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test. Green was out for 114 while Usman Khawja looks solid as a rock on the other end. The southpaw is batting on 180 not out with Nathan Lyon in company. India are leading the four-match series 2-1 having won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing the third Test last week in Indore by nine wickets. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test here.

Live Updates

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: The home side is cautious and they are taking their time to get used to with the conditions. India are now at 25/0. IND 25/0

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: 2 overs gone, India off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up 14 runs on the board. IND 14/0

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: That’s it!! Australia have been all-out on 480 runs. Ashwin was the star bowler for the Men in Blue with 6 wickets. But the visitors have put up a good score and the Indian batters will have to start really well in the early stages. AUS 480

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Murphy and Lyon continue to pile up the runs for Australia as the visitors look to touch the 500-mark. Even though there’s only two wickets left, but the way they are playing, it definitely looks a possibility. AUS 468/8 (159)

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Ravi Ashwin continues from the other end and is just a wicket short of another five-wicket haul. Can recall Rohit Sharma’s comments on Ashwin after the second Test when the captain says the kind of on-field pressure he had to handle from his players. AUS 439/8 (156)

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Mohammed Shami is back into the attack. Todd Murphy gets an edge but falls just short of Virat Kohli at second slip and goes for four. AUS 436/8 (155)

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Rohit Sharma sticks to his spinners from both ends with Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel trying to break the Aussie defence. Meanwhile Todd Murphy has already two boundaries in his 23 balls. AUS 429/8 (153)

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: With both tailenders on, India should bring in Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami from both ends to polish off the tail. AUS 413/8 (150)

Published Date: March 10, 2023 4:05 PM IST

