Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: India Eye To End Decade Long Trophy Drought
live

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: India Eye To End Decade Long Trophy Drought

LIVE Updates | South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard: Stay tuned at India.com for all live updates from the IND vs AUD Final clash

Updated: November 18, 2023 9:41 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS News, IND vs AUS Updates, IND vs AUS Pics, IND vs AUS Latest news, IND vs AUS Latest Updates, IND vs AUS Live Score, IND vs AUS Free Live Score, IND vs AUS Scorecard, IND vs AUS Free scorecard, IND vs AUS Live Score, cwc 2023 final live, live cwc 2023 final, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 final, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, Live India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, India vs Australia ODI World Cup cricket score, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, Live India vs Australia ODI World Cup score,
India vs Australia (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates | South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team will compete against Pat Cummins-led Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. The IND vs AUS final is receiving all the hype and is being seen as the rematch for the iconic World Cup 2023 final. The Men in Blue side is undefeated in the mega-tournament and the Aussies are on a 8-match win streak after losing their first two games.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

Live Updates

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: India is unlikely to make any changes in their Playing XI. They have a perfect line-up and are probably going with the same line-up.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference ahead of the mega IND vs AUS final clash. He said “we’re all in great space at the moment. We won’t go too high, won’t go too low. We’ll maintain it”.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Virat Kohli needs just 41 runs to have the most runs in ICC finals history. The King has been one of the biggest pillars of the Indian line-up in this edition of the World Cup.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets in just 6 matches. He has taken 3 fifers in this tournament and his best bowling figure is 7/57.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Currently, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 711 runs. This is also the first time a batter has scored more than 700 runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: All eyes will be on the grand Narendra Modi stadium to witness the mega finale between two cricketing giants and multiple-time World Champions.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Australia started this tournament with two-straight losses but bounce back extremely well and are on a 8-match win streak.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:08 PM IST

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: India will take on five-time Australia in an attempt to end their decade-long drought of ICC trophies. India is currently undefeated in the tournament.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.