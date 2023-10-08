Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Rohit, Kishan Depart; Virat Key For India In Chase
LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Rohit, Kishan Depart; Virat Key For India In Chase

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, 5th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai. Warner-Smith Steady After Marsh DEPARTS.

Updated: October 8, 2023 6:47 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia, 5th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Four matches have already been played, yet it seems like the spice of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is missing. Today will surely be spicy when five-time World Cup champions Australia take on the World No. 1 ODI team India. It is surely the start of the tournament for a lot of fans across the world. The stakes would be high and it would be interesting to see who holds their nerves and comes out on top. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Oct 8, 2023 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: OUTTT!!!!! Another Indian wicket puts Australia on top. Shreyas Iyer goes for a first-ball duck. IND 2/3 (2)

  • Oct 8, 2023 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Josh Hazlewood traps Rohit Sharma in front. The Indian captain has asked for a review. TV replays show the ball is hitting the stumps. Disastrous start for India. IND 2/2

  • Oct 8, 2023 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: OUTTTT!!! Ishan Kishan tries to slash a ball wide outside the off-stump, gets an edge and it straight goes into the slips. Mitchelll Starc gets the wicket. Virat Kohli comes into the middle. Rohit Sharma’s reaction at the other end sums up how bad the shot was. IND 2/1 (1)

  • Oct 8, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Welcome back to the chase, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will open the innings for India. Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for Australia.

  • Oct 8, 2023 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: So yes, Australia bundled out for a palttry 199. This is this WC’s lowest total thus far. The spinners, as expected, weaked havoc at the Chepauk. Now it is over the batters to knock off the 200-run chase.

  • Oct 8, 2023 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Adam Zampa bites the dust. Now, it is 10 balls to go and one more wicket left. Will Australia make a match out of this against India?

  • Oct 8, 2023 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, World Cup 2023: With 11 balls still to go, the Aussies could get allout. If that happens, it will be a massive setback for their side early on in the competition.

  • Oct 8, 2023 5:48 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Australia are crawling slowly and slowly. Starc and Zampa are frustrating Indian bowlers as they are ticking the scoreboard and trying to get a fighting total. Just 5 runs from Siraj’s over. LIVE | AUS: 188/8 in 48 overs vs IND

  • Oct 8, 2023 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Eight runs from the over as Jasprit Bumrah ends his spell with two wickets. LIVE | AUS: 183/8 in 47 overs vs IND

  • Oct 8, 2023 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: SHOT!! Huge six by Mitchell Starc as he smacks the pull of Jasprit Bumrah’s ball to the stands. LIVE | AUS: 181/8 in 46.2 overs vs IND

