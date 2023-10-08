By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Rohit, Kishan Depart; Virat Key For India In Chase
Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, 5th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai. Warner-Smith Steady After Marsh DEPARTS.
LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Four matches have already been played, yet it seems like the spice of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is missing. Today will surely be spicy when five-time World Cup champions Australia take on the World No. 1 ODI team India. It is surely the start of the tournament for a lot of fans across the world. The stakes would be high and it would be interesting to see who holds their nerves and comes out on top. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.
