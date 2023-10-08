Home

Sports

LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Rohit, Kishan Depart; Virat Key For India In Chase

live

LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Rohit, Kishan Depart; Virat Key For India In Chase

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, 5th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai. Warner-Smith Steady After Marsh DEPARTS.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Australia VS India 199 (49.3) 5/3 (3.0) Run Rate: (Current: 1.67) IND need 195 runs in 282 balls at 4.14 rpo Last Wicket: Shreyas Iyer c David Warner b Josh Hazlewood 0 (3) - 2/3 in 1.6 Over Virat Kohli 3 * (7) 0x4, 0x6 KL Rahul (W) 0 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Mitchell Starc (2-0-4-1) * Josh Hazlewood (1-1-0-2)

India vs Australia, 5th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Four matches have already been played, yet it seems like the spice of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is missing. Today will surely be spicy when five-time World Cup champions Australia take on the World No. 1 ODI team India. It is surely the start of the tournament for a lot of fans across the world. The stakes would be high and it would be interesting to see who holds their nerves and comes out on top. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES