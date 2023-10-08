Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli-Rahul FIGHTBACK
live

LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli-Rahul FIGHTBACK

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, 5th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai. Warner-Smith Steady After Marsh DEPARTS.

Updated: October 8, 2023 8:13 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs AUS live score, IND vs AUS live score updates, IND vs AUS live online scores, IND vs AUS live score online, IND vs AUS live scores and updates, IND vs AUS live cricket score, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia live score updates, India vs Australia live cricket score, Chennai, Chepauk, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI WC 2023 Live score, Live score ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Cricket News
India vs Australia, 5th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs in their first match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Trending Now

Electing to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and little bit on the slower side, Australia were 110-2 in 27 overs, before Jadeja came in to cause havoc and get his three scalps in a span of two overs to break the back of the visitors’ batting.

Live Updates

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Now that Kohli and Rahul have stitched a crucial partnership, things look a lot brighter for India. At one stage, they were reeling at two for three. LIVE | IND: 87/3 in 22 overs vs AUS

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: The shoulders of the Aussies are dropping here. Looks like India feel very confident now after the crucial stand between Kohli and Rahul.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Rahul picks up a couple of boundaries of Zampa. These runs are helping India get close to the target. Rahul is playing a brilliant knock here. LIVE | IND: 69/3 in 18 overs vs AUS

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Zampa will continue. He will look to get a breakthrough here and turn the tide in favour Australia.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli comes up with consecutive boundaries, this is bound to realease the pressure. And at the end of 15 overs, India re 49 for three.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Things are now looking way better than they were some time back. There is some normalcy back for India after the dreadful start. LIVE | IND: 40/3 in 14 overs vs AUS

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Powerplays are over and that has completely belonged to Australia. The good thing is that Kohli and Rahul have got their eye in and are still in the middle. LIVE | IND: 33/3 in 11 overs vs AUS

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:20 PM IST

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: For Australia, it is only wickets that can win it for them from here on in. For India, it is about the batters occupying the crease.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli has curbed his natural instincts and shown a lot of patience here. He realises he would be the key in this chase.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>