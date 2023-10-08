By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE – IND vs AUS Score And Updates, WC 2023: Kohli-Rahul FIGHTBACK
Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, 5th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai. Warner-Smith Steady After Marsh DEPARTS.
LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs in their first match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Electing to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and little bit on the slower side, Australia were 110-2 in 27 overs, before Jadeja came in to cause havoc and get his three scalps in a span of two overs to break the back of the visitors’ batting.
