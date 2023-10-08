Top Recommended Stories

India vs Australia, 5th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai.

Updated: October 8, 2023 8:01 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Four matches have already been played, yet it seems like the spice of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is missing. Today will surely be spicy when five-time World Cup champions Australia take on the World No. 1 ODI team India. It is surely the start of the tournament for a lot of fans across the world. The stakes would be high and it would be interesting to see who holds their nerves and comes out on top. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:01 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: You can watch the match on Star Sports Network and stream it live on Disney+Hotstar. Also, for written updates, stay hooked to this space.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: We are roughly six hours away from the start of the cracking Sunday. It could be a high-scoring game at the Chepauk tonight.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: The venue is surely going to be packed to the rafters and that is expected when India is playing a WC game versus Australia at home.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:48 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: Up until now, the excitement was missing and it is safe to say the party will come alive in Chennai with India vs Australia on Sunday.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: With Shubman Gill likely to miss the game, reports suggest young Ishan Kishan is set to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:44 AM IST

    IND vs AUS, LIVE UPDATES: Interesting to see how the pitch behaves. Traditionally, the Chepauk wicket provides assistance to spinners. If that is the case, the spinners could rule the roost today.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS: Both the teams are title contenders and hence it promises to be nothing short of a cracker when the two teams meet in Chepauk.

  • Oct 8, 2023 7:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Hello and welcome to match no 5 of the ongoing ODI World Cup. Today happens to be the big one as the hosts would be playing their tournament opener against Australia.

