live

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia, 5th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai. Warner-Smith Steady After Marsh DEPARTS.

Updated: October 8, 2023 3:43 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Australia, 5th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Four matches have already been played, yet it seems like the spice of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is missing. Today will surely be spicy when five-time World Cup champions Australia take on the World No. 1 ODI team India. It is surely the start of the tournament for a lot of fans across the world. The stakes would be high and it would be interesting to see who holds their nerves and comes out on top. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Australia are going at a little over four runs per over here. India have been good in keeping the pressure on Australia.

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Australia would realise they would have to force the issue here. They would know that they need at least 300 to challenge India here. Can they get there?

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack for the first time. Interesting to see the amount of help he can get of this strip. LIVE | AUS: 84/2 in 20 overs vs IND

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Kuldeep is bowling slow as he realises that is the way forward in this strip. This is a key partnership here.

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Marnus getting a feel of the wicket. He is being watchful here. He realises his wicket is extremely important here in the context of the match.

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Kuldeep strikes, just when the India needed the wicket. A sharp retun catch from Kuldeep. Warner was the set player and this is a big wicket here.

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Due to the excessive heat in the middle, there are umbrellas that have come out to provide some shade for the players. LIVE | AUS: 71/1 in 15 overs vs IND

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Maxwell come in next and he will be a key player in this game. He would be expected to pick up quick runs.

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Australia have held onto their wickets after the departure of Marsh early. But the concern is that they are not being able to score runs and the ball is turning.

  • Oct 8, 2023 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Kuldeep has bowled a good first over. He is being looked at as a wicket-taking option. Will he get the next breakthrough?

