  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Live Score: Kishan Set to Open With Rohit in Gill’s ABSENCE
LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Live Score: Kishan Set to Open With Rohit in Gill's ABSENCE

India vs Australia, 5th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Scores, Commentary and Updates, Chepauk, Chennai.

Updated: October 8, 2023 9:30 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Four matches have already been played, yet it seems like the spice of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is missing. Today will surely be spicy when five-time World Cup champions Australia take on the World No. 1 ODI team India. It is surely the start of the tournament for a lot of fans across the world. The stakes would be high and it would be interesting to see who holds their nerves and comes out on top. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:30 AM IST

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: What do you reckon – would Ravi Ashwin be India’s man for tonight? He has the local knowhow about the wicket more than anyone and that should help.

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:26 AM IST

    India vs Australia, LIVE UPDATES, ODI WC 2023: I hope you have cancelled all your plans for the match today. Believe me, this should go right down to the wire – given the quality of the two teams.

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Can India get the better of an unsettled Australian unit? A win to start the campaign would give the side immense confidence.

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Kishan, who had been opening the batting, just recently started playing in the middle order and now back to being a opener. Will it be a successful transition?

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Mind you, this is India’s first WC match at home since former captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni hit the famous six in 2011 and lift the 2011 World Cup title in Mumbai.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Expectations would be high on India captain Rohit Sharma and he would know all of it. Can he soak up the pressure and deliver?

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: The playing conditions would be ruthless in the afternoon with the sun expected to be blazing at that time.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Just to update you, Travis Head is already out of the WC, so, Australia are dealing with a number of concerns ahead of the WC opener.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: In case Stoinis does not recover in time, Cameron Green could very well take his place. And mind you, it would be a like for like replacement.

