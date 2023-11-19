Home

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Head, Marnus Fight Back After Bumrah, Shami Fire Early

IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score

India vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table India VS Australia 240 (50.0) 87/3 (16.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.44) AUS need 161 runs in 206 balls at 4.68 rpo Last Wicket: Steven Smith lbw b Jasprit Bumrah 4 (9) - 47/3 in 6.6 Over Marnus Labuschagne 9 * (27) 0x4, 0x6 Travis Head 35 (42) 4x4, 1x6 Kuldeep Yadav (2.6-0-16-0) * Ravindra Jadeja (3-0-11-0)

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard: India rode on fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and a fluent 47 from Rohit Sharma to reach 240 all out in 50 overs. On a slowish track, Rohit gave India a perfect start but wickets falling at the other end didn’t help the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is also the first time India have been all out in this tournament. Over to Indian bowlers now.

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

