Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Head, Marnus Fight Back After Bumrah, Shami Fire Early
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Head, Marnus Fight Back After Bumrah, Shami Fire Early

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard: Stay tuned at India.com for all live updates from the IND vs AUS Final clash.

Updated: November 19, 2023 7:31 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS News, IND vs AUS Updates, IND vs AUS Pics, IND vs AUS Latest news, IND vs AUS Latest Updates, IND vs AUS Live Score, IND vs AUS Free Live Score, IND vs AUS Scorecard, IND vs AUS Free scorecard, IND vs AUS Live Score, cwc 2023 final live, live cwc 2023 final, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 final, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, Live India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, India vs Australia ODI World Cup cricket score, IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, Live India vs Australia ODI World Cup score,
LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard: India rode on fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and a fluent 47 from Rohit Sharma to reach 240 all out in 50 overs. On a slowish track, Rohit gave India a perfect start but wickets falling at the other end didn’t help the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is also the first time India have been all out in this tournament. Over to Indian bowlers now.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Nov 19, 2023 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Second six for Australia in the innings as Travis Head perfectly times a Kuldeep Yadav delivery for a six. AUS 87/3 (16)

  • Nov 19, 2023 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: A lot depends on Marnus Labuschagne for Australia. The left-hander plays spin very well and is perfectly suited for these type of conditions. AUS 74/3 (14)

  • Nov 19, 2023 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Kuldeep Yadav comes to bowl. Two more wickets for India before Australia reach 100 will put the hosts in front. AUS 68/3 (12)

  • Nov 19, 2023 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Clearly, KL Rahul’s keeping hasn’t been up to the mark in this match. In fact, Rohit Sharma frowned towards Rahul after the latter didn’t get up too early after those 4 byes. Ravindra Jadeja makes a loud appeal against Travis Head for a LBW. The Indian players do a small meeting before the DRS timer runs out. AUS 65/3 (11)

  • Nov 19, 2023 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: India have the momentum now and Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd to ramp up. Australia are certainly under pressure. AUS 60/3 (10)

  • Nov 19, 2023 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: From 41/1 in four overs to 47/3 in 8 overs, the Indian bowlers have clearly turned the match on their heads. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami doing all hard work so far, Mohammed Siraj just needs to continue and keep the momentum going. Fifty comes up for Australia. AUS 51/3 (9)

  • Nov 19, 2023 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Another Australian wicket goes down as Steve Smith departs. Jasprit Bumrah with a peach of a delivery, traps him LBW. The whole Indian team erupts in joy. AUS 47/3 (7)

  • Nov 19, 2023 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: KL Rahul became the first Indian wicketkeeper to 17 dismissals in a World Cup edition. The previous best was Rahul Dravid’s 16 in 2003 edition. AUS 42/1 (6)

  • Nov 19, 2023 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: OUTTTT!!!!! Mitchell Marsh gets a faint edge as Jasprit Bumrah strikes. Brilliant low catch by KL Rahul. Wicket maiden for Bumrah. AUS 41/2 (5)

  • Nov 19, 2023 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Mohammed Shami continues. He needs to control his nerves now. Can’t afford to give extras. Notably, Shami knows the conditions very well at this venue as he plays for Gujarat Titans in IPL. BANG from Mitchell Marsh as he smashes Shami for a huge six. AUS 41/1 (4)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.