LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Ashwin to Replace Siraj in Playing XI?

Stay tuned at India.com for all live updates from the IND vs AUD Final clash

Published: November 19, 2023 10:16 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score

LIVE Updates | South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team will compete against Pat Cummins-led Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. The IND vs AUS final is receiving all the hype and is being seen as the rematch for the iconic World Cup 2023 final. The Men in Blue side is undefeated in the mega-tournament and the Aussies are on a 8-match win streak after losing their first two games.

IND vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

Live Updates

  • Nov 19, 2023 9:44 AM IST

    India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Indian bowlers are in great rhythm. Team India is the only team who bowled out every opponent in the World Cup so far. The seamers will look for another all-out today against Australia.

  • Nov 19, 2023 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Rohit Sharma revealed that Beckham told him that he wanted to become a cricketer but things did not work out and he took up football. His father was quite keen on him becoming a footballer.

  • Nov 19, 2023 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Neeraj Chopra will also witness the ODI World Cup 2023 final he is also coming to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • Nov 19, 2023 8:23 AM IST

    Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has arrived in Ahmedabad to witness the grand finale of ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia, here is the photo:

  • Nov 19, 2023 8:22 AM IST

    There are a lot of fans gathering around Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale. Here is the photo:

  • Nov 19, 2023 8:16 AM IST

    Ahmedabad Set To Create History: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to create history as there will be 1,30,000 fans at the venue to witness the India vs Australia final. This will be the biggest crowd ever for the World Cup.

  • Nov 19, 2023 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Virat Kohli is not 100 per cent fit as the former India captain skipper training sessions ahead of the final. Now, it would be interesting to see if he can give his 100 per cent against Australia.

  • Nov 19, 2023 7:28 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023: Google has also created a unique doodle as the marquee event has come to an end. This will be a nail-biter clash between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • Nov 19, 2023 12:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: The day we all have been waiting for is finally here. The clash of two of the biggest cricketing giants, India and Australia. A battle for legacy. This is cricket’s Superman vs Batman. Get ready for one of the biggest matches of our era.

  • Nov 19, 2023 12:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: The Men in Blue are the only undefeated side in the tournament and the Aussies are on an 8-match win streak after losing their first two matches. Both teams will try their best to add another prestigious title to their trophy cabinet.

