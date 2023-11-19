Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Kohli, Rahul Key For India After Quick Wickets

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard: Stay tuned at India.com for all live updates from the IND vs AUS Final clash.

Updated: November 19, 2023 2:54 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

LIVE Updates | South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Final scorecard: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team will compete against Pat Cummins-led Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. The IND vs AUS final is receiving all the hype and is being seen as the rematch for the iconic World Cup 2023 final. The Men in Blue side is undefeated in the mega-tournament and the Aussies are on a 8-match win streak after losing their first two games.

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: OUTTT!!!! Shreyas Iyer gets a faint edge off Pat Cummins. India in deep trouble. KL Rahul comes into the middle. IND 82/3 (11)

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack and Rohit Sharma starts with a six and a four. OUTTT!!! Travis Head takes a brilliant catch running backwards to send Rohit Sharma back in the hut.

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Pat Cummins comes into attack for the first time. Virat Kohli is looking so assured today and is playing each ball to its merit. IND 66/1 (9)

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Spin comes to attack for the first time in this game. Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting to be the second-highest run-getter in World Cups. IND 61/1 (8)

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Virat Kohli gets into groove with back-to-back fours off Mitchell Starc. The whole stadium chants ‘Kohli Kohli’. Four more from the King himself. Fifty comes up for India in the process. IND 54/1 (7)

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Meanwhile, India.com contacted our in-house Astrologer about the outcome of the match. He predicted India to lift the World Cup title for third time. Talking about the players on the match day, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer might be able to score a century or something close to 100 runs due to their transiting planets like Neptune and Venus. However, Virat Kohli‘s Shani might bother him in the final, restricting him from playing his original game. However, stars indicate that he might grab the player of the tournament trophy where Mohammad Shami remains to be his only competition in this segment. READ full story here.

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Virat Kohli Gets A Sachin Tendulkar Gift

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: OUTTTTT!!!!!! Shubman Gill departs as Mitchell Starc gives Australia first breakthrough. He hits straight at the hands of Adam Zampa. Rohit Sharma finishes off the over with long-off six. IND 37/1 (5)

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: The first 10 overs will be crucial for India. If both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill can stick for 10 overs at the start, then it will be India’s game today. Josh Hazlewood continues. After Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma survives as his pull shot just falls of Travis Head. BANNGGGGG! Rohit Sharma goes to the front foot to smash Hazlewood for a big big six. First of the match. A four to follow. IND 30/0 (4)

  • Nov 19, 2023 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS ODI WC 2023 Final Score: Shubman Gill survives a scare. He edges a Mitchell Starc delivery and it falls just short of the first slip. IND 18/0 (3)

