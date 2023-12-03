Home

Sports

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 5th T20I Score: India Beat Australia By 6 Runs To Clinch Series 4-1

live

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 5th T20I Score: India Beat Australia By 6 Runs To Clinch Series 4-1

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 5th T20I Score: India Beat Australia By 6 Runs To Clinch Series 4-1. Stay tuned at India.com for live updates from India vs Australia 5th T20I at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on December 3.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 160/8 (20.0) 154/8 (20.0) Run Rate: (Current: 7.70) IND win by 6 runs Last Wicket: Matthew Wade (C) (W) c Shreyas Iyer b Arshdeep Singh 22 (15) - 151/8 in 19.3 Over Jason Behrendorff 2 * (2) 0x4, 0x6 Nathan Ellis 4 (6) 0x4, 0x6 Arshdeep Singh (4-0-40-2) * Mukesh Kumar (4-0-32-3)

IND vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 5th T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will take on Matthew Wade’s Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on December 3. The hosts have already won the series 3-1 after a victory in the fourth T20I. On the other hand, the visitors would be looking forward to ending the series with a win in the final match against the Men in Blue side.

Trending Now

Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.