LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 5th T20I Score: Shreyas Iyer-Axar Patel Power India To 160/8. Stay tuned at India.com for live updates from India vs Australia 5th T20I at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on December 3.

Updated: December 3, 2023 8:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 5th T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will take on Matthew Wade’s Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on December 3. The hosts have already won the series 3-1 after a victory in the fourth T20I. On the other hand, the visitors would be looking forward to ending the series with a win in the final match against the Men in Blue side.

Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Travis Head and Josh Phillipe open innings for Australia. They put up 14 runs on the board from Arshdeep SIngh’s opening over. AUS 14/0 (1)

  • Dec 3, 2023 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel powers India to 160/8 after 20 overs of play. IND 160/8 (20)

  • Dec 3, 2023 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: 10 overs done, India are now at 61/4. The Men in Blue have lost Rinku Singh and in the final 10 overs, the home side have a lot of work to do. IND 61/4 (10)

  • Dec 3, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: The home side have lost their third wicket and on comes Rinku Singh to replace the departing Suryakumar Yadav. IND 46/3 (7)

  • Dec 3, 2023 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: India have lost two quick wickets in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer will have to lead charge from here on. IND 34/2 (5)

  • Dec 3, 2023 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Jaiswal-Gaikwad get India off to steady start. IND 5/0 (1)

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Bengaluru.

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 5th T20I Score: There was a slight drizzle but now the covers are coming off. There would be a slight delay in the toss as it seems.

  • Dec 3, 2023 4:48 PM IST

  • Dec 3, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AUS 5th T20I Score: There are chances that rain will likely spoil today’s game as the weather forecast shows rain at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

