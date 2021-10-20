IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Warm-up Match between India and Australia at the ICC Academy Ground. India's preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start as they defeated 50-over world champions England by seven wickets in the first warm-up game on Monday. Virat Kohli and Co. now would look to finalize their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday. The tournament will be Kohli's last as skipper in the format besides being the swan-song for head coach Ravi Shastri.

On the other hand, Australia too made a winning start to their preparations with Josh Inglis hitting two fours in the final over to help his side beat New Zealand by three wickets a warm-up match. There was mixed news for Australia in their first warm-up as David Warner's horror run continued after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. Adam Zampa (2/17) and Kane Richardson (3/24) impressed with the ball.