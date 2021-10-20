IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Warm-up Match between India and Australia at the ICC Academy Ground. Check the latest T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Match, India vs Australia T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score Today, India vs Australia T20 Live Score, India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start as they defeated 50-over world champions England by seven wickets in the first warm-up game on Monday. Virat Kohli and Co. now would look to finalize their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday. The tournament will be Kohli’s last as skipper in the format besides being the swan-song for head coach Ravi Shastri.Also Read - NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain – Namibia vs Netherlands Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

On the other hand, Australia too made a winning start to their preparations with Josh Inglis hitting two fours in the final over to help his side beat New Zealand by three wickets a warm-up match. There was mixed news for Australia in their first warm-up as David Warner’s horror run continued after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. Adam Zampa (2/17) and Kane Richardson (3/24) impressed with the ball. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints World T20 Warm-up Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain- India vs Australia, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

Also Read - T20 World Cup: Akeal Hosein Replaces Fabian Allen in the West Indies Squad

Live Updates

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021: It would have been ideal for India to have batted first. This will be an important match for Bhuvi. Hopefully, we will see the old Bhuvi back.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021:

    Aaron Finch at Toss: We will bat first. Batted second in the last game, so looking to change things up a bit. It’s going very well at the moment. Josh Hazlewood is the only one who’ll not take the field today. Mitchell Swepson and Josh Inglis aren’t playing as well.

  • 3:14 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021:

    Rohit Sharma at Toss: Kohli, Bumrah and Shami are resting today. We wanted to bat first as well, just wanted to try and get runs on the board. We want to make sure that we get the 6th bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we’ll try all those things today. Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it’ll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn’t started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament. We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a 6th bowler.
  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021:

    India (11 batting, 11 fielding): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Australia (11 batting, 11 fielding): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins
  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021: Australia have won the toss and have elected to bat. No Kohli playing today. Rohit to captain the side.

  • 3:00 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021: It will be an important game for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India would love to have him firing those yorkers and slower ones at the death overs.
  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021: India skipper Virat Kohli would love to get some runs under his belt ahead of the Super 12 stage.

  • 2:30 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021:

    Squads:

    India Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja

    Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins
  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021: The match is about to begin in an hours time.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021: Hello and welcome to India’s second warm-up match against Australia. India won the last warm-up match against England convincingly.