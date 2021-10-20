IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Warm-up Match between India and Australia at the ICC Academy Ground. IND vs AUS T20 Live Score Today: FIFTY! Captain Rohit Sharma slams a brilliant half-century as India dominate Australia in 153 chase in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match. OUT! Ashton Agar snares dangerous KL Rahul (39) as Australia draw first blood against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai.  Earlier, Steve Smith (57) and Marcus Stoinis (41 not out) propel Australia to 152/5 in 20 overs against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match. OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8) and Rahul Chahar (1/17) were the pick of the bowlers for India. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to bat against India in T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Virat Kohli and Co. now would look to finalize their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday.

Live Updates

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs AUS LIVE MATCH: SIX! THUMPED! Welcome to the attack Glenn Maxwell, what a shot from Rohit! A full ball, on middle. skipper Rohit Sharma takes a big stride forward and hammers it over mid-wicket for a maximum. He’s middling the ball beautifully here in Dubai, dangerous signs for other teams. India 98/1 in 12.3 overs vs Australia (152/5)

    IND vs AUS T20 Live Cricket Score, T20 WC LIVE: FOUR! Short and wide yet again. 12 from Mitchell Marsh’s over, India are cruising here in 153 chase vs Australia. This time Suryakumar Yadav takes full advantage. Yadav rocks back and cuts it into the fine leg fence.

    Live Score IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE MATCH: SIX! Bang! Rohit is in the ZONE now, dangerous signs for Australia! A length ball from Mitchell Marsh, around the off pole. Rohit Sharma clears the front leg and hoicks it over the cow corner fence for a maximum. IND 86/1 in 11.3 overs vs AUS (152/5)

    India vs Australia Live Score 2021, T20 WC LIVE: FOUR! Great Shot From SKY! On off and Suryakumar Yadav gets down on one knee to sweep it against the spin. Yadav crunches the sweep shot into the vacant square leg fence. 80 now required off 60 balls. India 73/1 in 10 overs vs Australia (152/5)

    IND vs AUS Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Ashton Agar snares dangerous KL Rahul (39) That’s the first wicket down for India. Agar gives this a bit more air and flights it up nicely around the off-stump. Rahul skips down the track but doesn’t quite get to the pitch of the ball. Rahul ends up skying it around the mid-off region. David Warner runs in from the cover region and takes an excellent catch over his shoulder. Could this spark an Aussie comeback? IND 69/1 in 9.3 overs vs AUS (152/5) at ICC Academy Ground

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, IND vs AUS T20 LIVE: Australia have pulled things back a bit in the last couple of overs – 8 from the last two. Slower one, banged in a bit, around off. KL Rahul makes room and slaps it towards long-off for a single. Glenn Maxwell scores a direct hit at the bowler’s end but Rahul was well in and they do get an overthrow as well. India 67/0 in 9 overs vs Australia (152/5)

    Brilliant change of pace from Stoinis! A good over from Marcus Stoinis – 4 runs from it. A slower short ball, outside off. KL Rahul skips down as he looks to pull but manages to under edge it back to the keeper. IND 62/0 in 8 overs vs AUS (152/5)