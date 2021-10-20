IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Warm-up Match between India and Australia at the ICC Academy Ground. Check the latest T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Match, India vs Australia T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score Today, India vs Australia T20 Live Score, India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IND vs AUS T20 Live Score Today: FIFTY! Captain Rohit Sharma slams a brilliant half-century as India dominate Australia in 153 chase in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match. OUT! Ashton Agar snares dangerous KL Rahul (39) as Australia draw first blood against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai. Earlier, Steve Smith (57) and Marcus Stoinis (41 not out) propel Australia to 152/5 in 20 overs against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match. OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8) and Rahul Chahar (1/17) were the pick of the bowlers for India. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to bat against India in T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Virat Kohli and Co. now would look to finalize their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Are All Smiles As They Enjoy Breakfast With Little Vamika | See Pic