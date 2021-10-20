IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Warm-up Match between India and Australia at the ICC Academy Ground. Check the latest T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Match, India vs Australia T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score Today, India vs Australia T20 Live Score, India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IND vs AUS T20 Live Score Today: FIFTY! Steve Smith returns to form with a fine half-century as he single-handedly leads Australia’s recovery against India the 2nd warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match. OUT! Rahul Chahar picked up the important wicket of well-set Glenn Maxwell (37); India hurt Australia with regular blows in T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja send Australia top-order packing with early blows in the T20 WC Warm-up match; Team India on top. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BAT against India in T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match in Dubai. India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start as they defeated 50-over world champions England by seven wickets in the first warm-up game on Monday. Virat Kohli and Co. now would look to finalize their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday. Check India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Ireland Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday