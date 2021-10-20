IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Warm-up Match between India and Australia at the ICC Academy Ground. IND vs AUS T20 Live Score Today: FIFTY! Steve Smith returns to form with a fine half-century as he single-handedly leads Australia's recovery against India the 2nd warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match. OUT! Rahul Chahar picked up the important wicket of well-set Glenn Maxwell (37); India hurt Australia with regular blows in T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja send Australia top-order packing with early blows in the T20 WC Warm-up match; Team India on top. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BAT against India in T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match in Dubai. India's preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start as they defeated 50-over world champions England by seven wickets in the first warm-up game on Monday. Virat Kohli and Co. now would look to finalize their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game on Wednesday. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday.

Live Updates

  • 5:06 PM IST

  • 5:05 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup Warm-up LIVE: FOUR! Steven Smith is now just toying with the field. Thakur bangs in a really slower one, outside off. Smith has all the time in the world and he picks his spot perfectly. Smith gets on top of the bounce and guides it over backward point for yet another boundary. Moves to 49 with that shot. Australia 116/4 in 16.5 overs vs India

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Welcome boundary for Steve Smith and Australia! Slower delivery from Shardul Thakur, wide of off stump. Steven Smith waits for it and then drives it beautifully through the cover region for a boundary.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Score, IND vs AUS LIVE: FOUR! Nicely played! A slower bouncer from Thakur and Smith waits for it before smashing it over mid-off for a boundary. 9 runs from the over! Australia getting some move on here – they’re eyeing a total of 150+ here on this good batting surface. AUS 95/4 in 14 overs vs IND

  • 4:51 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE- ‘Big Show’ Maxwell Departs!

  • 4:50 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: OUT! DRAGGED ON! Rahul Chahar snares ‘Big Show’ Maxwell (37). Much needed wicket for Rahul Chahar! This will give him a world of confidence ahead of the Super 12 stages in T20 World Cup 2021. Maxwell was looking dangerous. Slower through the air, outside off. Glenn Maxwell fetches that one and looks to sweep it on the leg side. He ends up chopping it back onto the stumps. He is not happy with himself as he walks back to the pavilion. Australia 73/4 in 12 overs vs India

  • 4:49 PM IST

    FOUR! Glenn Maxwell is looking to up the ante now! A loopy ball from Rahul Chahar, on middle. Glenn Maxwell reverse-sweeps it towards the third man region for a boundary. Third boundary in the last 4 deliveries.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming India, IND vs AUS LIVE: FOUR! Two in a row! Full and outside off from Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell smashes it with the turn-over extra cover. Fetches himself another boundary. Good over for Australia – 11 from it. AUS 69/3 in 11 overs vs IND at ICC Academy Ground

  • 4:46 PM IST

    IND vs AUS T20 Live Score Warm-up Match: FOUR! Well played! Flatter ball, around off. Glenn Maxwell gets down on one knee and slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Maxwell has carried on his IPL form here in T20 World Cup 2021 – good signs for the men in yellow!

  • 4:44 PM IST