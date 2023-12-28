By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE – Ind vs Aus Women 1st ODI, Score: India-w Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs
India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Check Timings, Probable XI, Toss Timing and all you need to know.
Live India vs Australia Women 1st ODI Score: After winning the test series against Australia confident team India will lock horns against the same opponent for the first ODI for a three-match series which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Harmanpreet-led India defeated Australia and England in the Test matches and now the side will replicate the same in limited-over series.
IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu
Australia: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
