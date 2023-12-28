Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE – Ind vs Aus Women 1st ODI, Score: India-w Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE – Ind vs Aus Women 1st ODI, Score: India-w Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Check Timings, Probable XI, Toss Timing and all you need to know.

Updated: December 28, 2023 1:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS Women, IND vs AUS 1st ODI, IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live, Live Score IND vs AUS, India vs Australia Women 1st ODI, IND vs AUS 1st ODI, India vs Australia 1st ODI, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia Women, IND-W vs AUS-W, India vs Australia Women, IND vs AUS Women Live Cricket Score, Live India vs Australia Women 1st ODI, IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score, Live IND-W vs AUS-W Score, India vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score
LIVE - Ind vs Aus Women 1st ODI, Score

Live India vs Australia Women 1st ODI Score: After winning the test series against Australia confident team India will lock horns against the same opponent for the first ODI for a three-match series which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Harmanpreet-led India defeated Australia and England in the Test matches and now the side will replicate the same in limited-over series.

Trending Now

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

Australia: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Live Updates

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE – Ind vs Aus Women 1st WODI: The Indian side had <font color="09090a“>earlier handed a big defeat to England as well. But India has had their share of problems in white ball cricket, especially against top sides like England and Australia.

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE – Ind vs Aus Women 1st WODI: The Indian women’s side won the one-off test match easily against their arch-rivals, and now they will look to win the ODI series as well.

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE – Ind vs Aus Women 1st WODI: Hello and welcome to the first ODI match between India and Australia. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates during the match.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.