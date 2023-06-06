LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Can India Conquer Biggest Stage Of Test Cricket?

ZEE Sites

A formidable bunch of Indian cricketers will require a perfect blend of skill and temperament when it clashes with an equally-strong Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday, with an aim to end a decade-long global trophy jinx.

Published: June 6, 2023 5:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

London: A formidable bunch of Indian cricketers will require a perfect blend of skill and temperament when it clashes with an equally-strong Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday, with an aim to end a decade-long global trophy jinx. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: In the batting department, Rishabh Pant is not available to bail the team out in case of a top-order collapse. Therefore, the management needs to decide whether it need the ‘x-factor’ of Ishan Kishan or the more reliable wicket-keeping skills of K S Bharat.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: It will always be a temptation to play both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin in the same team but considering that it is only the start of the summer and pitches are fresh, there is a strong case for a fourth pace bowling option.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: As The Oval gears up to host its first ever Test in June in its 143-year existence, India are heading into the unknown and face a couple of key selection calls that might decide the fate of the game.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Need to learn from past mistakes. India ignored the conditions and went with their traditional strength — two spinners – against the Black Caps in the final at Southampton two years ago but the move backfired.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC Final: “Winning the series in Australia, drawing series here, being very competitive everywhere that this team has played in the world over the last five or six years. I think those are things that will never change just because you have or you don’t have an ICC trophy,” he said.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC Final: “In the context of things, you look at this and you see this is the culmination of two years of work. It’s a culmination of a lot of success that gets you here,” said Dravid ahead of the title clash.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC Final: They remained unconquerable at home, drew a hard-fought series in England before surviving a slight scare in Bangladesh. Winning the big titles is what defines the legacy of a team but whatever may be the outcome of the final at The Oval, India head coach Rahul Dravid’s opinion about his team won’t change.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Out of the six series India played in this cycle, their only series loss came in South Africa and that led to an unexpected change of guard with Rohit Sharma taking over the leadership role from Virat Kohli.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC Final: The country has been pretty much driving the finances of the sport and considering the vast talent pool on offer, the expectations of dominating the game on field seem only fair.

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC Final: The last major ICC trophy India won was way back in 2013 when it bagged the Champions Trophy in England. Since then, the side has lost three finals and on four occasion it bit dust at the semifinal stage. It also made an exit at the preliminary stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

