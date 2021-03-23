IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score And Updates Online

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the series-opening first ODI between India and England to be played in Pune today. We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the contest, score updates, records set or broken among others.  See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st ODI2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket IND vs ENG Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. Ben Stokes removes Rohi Sharma for 28, England pick up first wicket versus India in the 1st ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune. You can also live cricket blog of match 1st ODI between India vs England from Ahmedabad here. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya And Prasidh Krishna Given Debuts as India Bat First

IND vs ENG FULL ODI SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Also Read - 1st ODI Match Preview: After Clinching Test And T20I Series, India Turn Their Focus on ODIs

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran Also Read - India vs England: Virat Kohli on Verge of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record And Surpassing Ricky Ponting

Live Updates

  • 3:12 PM IST

    India vs England 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: A couple of quiet overs from England – 6 runs from the last two, England are keeping it tight at the moment. Rashid bowls a tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Dhawan defends it off the back foot. India 80/1 in 19 overs vs England

  • 3:04 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Boundary to end the over. It Spoils the over for Stokes. 7 off the over but more importantly the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. Full on the pads, Dhawan lifts his flick with ease and places it away from a deep mid-wicket for a boundary. India 71/1 in 16 overs vs England

  • 3:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG ODI: OUT! CAUGHT! Ben Stokes removes Rohit Sharma for 28. Super Stokes once again provides the breakthrough England was looking for. We have seen this happen frequently so far in this tour. Does not matter what the format is, Stokes delivers and does the job for his side. Short and wide outside off, Stokes also rolls his fingers on this. Rohit has a wild slash at it. It catches the outside edge of Rohit’s willow and goes straight to Buttler. He makes no mistake with the gloves on. The start has been thrown away and Stokes can consider himself lucky as this was a nothing delivery in all honesty. Nonetheless, a wicket is what England needed and that is what they have got. India 64/1 in 15.1 overs vs England

  • 2:59 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Rohit puts on his dancing shoes and gets a boundary! Tom sees Rohit come down the track and bangs it short. The Hitman does not care, he loves to pull and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. IND 63/0 in 14.5 overs vs ENG in Pune

  • 2:58 PM IST

    DRINKS! A solid start for India in the 1st ODI vs England. They have not come firing off the blocks but have got a solid start without losing a wicket. With the kind of batting they have, they are very much capable to make up for the lost deliveries towards the end. England have bowled tight lines and lengths and been very good in the field so far. They though need to find a way to get rid of this stand as if this keeps going longer, both the batters are more than capable to put the English bowlers on the sword as the game goes on.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    IND vs ENG ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Poor ball and gets the treatment. This willl break the shackles – a much-needed boundary for India. Stokes bangs it in short and the field is set for him to do that. Ben though bowls it on the leg side. Dhawan hooks it fine of fine leg and gets another boundary. India 57/0 in 13.5 overs vs England

  • 2:44 PM IST

    India vs England 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: Dot to finish the over. 7 off it and that would probably be the last over from Sam Curran’s first spell. Good length ball on off from Sam, Dhawan taps it to point. 6-1-22-0, Curran’s number so far. IND 49/0 in 12 overs vs ENG in Pune

  • 2:37 PM IST

    STEADY START FOR INDIA – 39/0 in 10 overs vs ENGLAND!

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England: FOUR! This is even better! An eventful over comes to an end 8 runs from it. The on-drive is one of the toughest shots to play but Rohit has played it without beating a sweat! Full on middle, Rohit leans forward and drives it crisply and perfectly through mid on for a boundary. Earlier, a direct hit and the umpire has gone upstairs! Dhawan is the man in question. No excitement from the England players, suggesting Gabbar is safe. NOT OUT! Dhawan is safely in! Fuller ball on off, Rohit drives it right off the middle to the right of mid-off. Tom Curran there dives and saves runs for his side. Dhawan wanted a single but Rohit is quick to send him back. Tom Curran follows that wonderful piece of fielding by scoring a direct hit too. Dhawan though is well in as confirmed by the replay. IND 34/0 in 9 overs vs ENG

  • 2:33 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: DROPPED! A very tough chance but Roy got his hands to it. Unfortunately, he could not hold onto it. Could have also been a run out if Billings had scored a direct hit. Short outside off, Dhawan cuts it uppishly to the left of point. Roy there is a little late to react. He dives and gets his hands to it but cannot hold onto it. Rohit comes out looking for a run but he is sent back. Billings gets to the spilled ball and has a shy at the bowler’s end. Rohit puts a dive but Billings misses the stumps. Had the Englishman hit, Rohit’s dive would not have saved him. India 25/0 in 7.3 overs England