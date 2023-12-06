Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning START
LIVE UPDATES – IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning START

LIVE - India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. The T20I opener takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

Updated: December 6, 2023 5:41 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India women vs England women, 1st T20I Live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I Score: India Women’s cricket team will lock horns against England women for the 1st T20I match which will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fans can witness this blockbuster match for free.

Squads:
England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Mahika Gaur, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani

  • Dec 6, 2023 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind-W vs Eng-W, 1st T20I Score: Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India while Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The series will be crucial for players of both sides as a good show here may land them a WPL contract, the auctions of which are on December 9 in Mumbai.

  • Dec 6, 2023 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind-W vs Eng-W, 1st T20I Score: England have been in India, with their A team playing India A. They played three T20s with England A winning the series 2-1.

  • Dec 6, 2023 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind-W vs Eng-W, 1st T20I Score: The Indian women are coming into action after a long gap, for the first time after Asian Games cricket gold. India will be facing England in three T20Is and one-off Test.

  • Dec 6, 2023 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind-W vs Eng-W, 1st T20I Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between India women and England women from Mumbai.

