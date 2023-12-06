Home

LIVE UPDATES – IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning START

LIVE UPDATES – IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Score: Hosts Eye Winning START

LIVE - India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. The T20I opener takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

India women vs England women, 1st T20I Live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I Score: India Women’s cricket team will lock horns against England women for the 1st T20I match which will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fans can witness this blockbuster match for free.

Squads:

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Mahika Gaur, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani

