LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test. England win the toss and opt to bat.

Updated: January 25, 2024 12:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: So yes, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. This is a five-match Test series. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Squads:
ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Live Updates

  • Jan 25, 2024 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: One feels Jadeja is a better option than Axar on this strip in Hyderabad. And that is the reason he has been brought into the attack.

  • Jan 25, 2024 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Bairstow and Root look comfortable in the middle. They are happy to trust their defence. The runs are not the problems, the runs are coming at a brisk pace here.

  • Jan 25, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Okay, so we are almost ready to get the post-lunch session started. The ball will surely spin more now that the shine is gone. Will India start with spinners from both ends or will it be pace-spin to get things started?

  • Jan 25, 2024 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: It surely was an absorbing session of cricket. Two more sessions to go and it would truly be mouthwatering.

  • Jan 25, 2024 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: This is the first time India have conceded over 100 runs in the first session of a Test on home soil. It is a session where one feels the honours were shared. India got three wickets, but England are 100+. LIVE | ENG: 108/3 vs IND

  • Jan 25, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Axar is also settling in well and now, he is also creating doubts in the minds of the batters.

  • Jan 25, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: England will hope the two in the middle can continue without any casualties to lunch and then take it from there.

  • Jan 25, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: After those three wickets fell just before the drinks break, there is some fightback now from Bairstow and Root.

  • Jan 25, 2024 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Against Jadeja, there is just one slip. This seems to be the right move as he does not believe in a lot of bat-pad dismissals.

  • Jan 25, 2024 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Most of the English batters we have seen till now are looking to pull out the sweep against the spinners.

