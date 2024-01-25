Home

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Ashwin, Jadeja Put Visitors in TROUBLE!

LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test. England win the toss and opt to bat.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England 118/3 (32.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.69) Last Wicket: Zak Crawley c Mohammed Siraj b Ravichandran Ashwin 20 (40) - 60/3 in 15.1 Over Joe Root 23 * (46) 1x4, 0x6 Jonny Bairstow 37 (57) 5x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja (10-2-38-1) * Axar Patel (6-0-19-0)

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: So yes, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. This is a five-match Test series. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Squads:

ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

