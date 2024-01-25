Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Can Bumrah, Siraj Get Early BREAKTHROUGHS?
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Can Bumrah, Siraj Get Early BREAKTHROUGHS?

LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test.

Updated: January 25, 2024 9:17 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Eng 1st Test, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live, Team India, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Live streaming, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live cricket score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live score online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Live cricket news, India vs England 1st Test full squads, India vs England 1st Test Live updates, Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Cricket News
India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: So yes, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. This is a five-match Test series. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Trending Now

Squads:
ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Live Updates

  • Jan 25, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    “We have got Hartley making his debut, Rehan is playing his second Test, but they have got a great leader in Jack Leach to lead them. I have got full confidence in everyone. We picked a XI that we thought is going to give us the best chance of winning. Woody is that X-factor bowler,” Stokes said after winning the toss.

  • Jan 25, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    “We know what to do, it’s all about executing your skills. We’ve got three spinners and two seamers – Bumrah, Siraj, Axar, Jadeja and Ashwin. It was a tough one (to leave out Kuldeep Yadav) Axar has done well and bats really well in these conditions. Probably the reason we went with Axar,” Rohit at the toss.

  • Jan 25, 2024 9:09 AM IST
    Teams:
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
  • Jan 25, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    England opt to bat first after winning the toss.

  • Jan 25, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: It is currently overcast in Hyderabad, but surely it will not rain or will it? The toss is coming up shortly. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Jan 25, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: We are less than an hour away from the toss. It will be an important toss, as one feels the team winning it will win the match.

  • Jan 25, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    We are almost ready…

  • Jan 25, 2024 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: In Kohli’s absence, it’s important Jaiswal and Gill shoulder responsibility and score big runs. Can they do it, we will find out.

  • Jan 25, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: “Bazball is not about scoring 6-7 runs an over, it’s about trying to be the best version of yourself,” Dinesh Karthik ahead of the first Test.

  • Jan 25, 2024 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Ever since Brendon McCullum took over the reins of the England setup in May 2022 – England have not lost a series. That is something England would draw a lot of confidence from.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.