Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Rohit-Jaiswal Off to a Good START!

live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Rohit-Jaiswal Off to a Good START!

LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test. England win the toss and opt to bat.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS India 246 (64.3) 1st Innings 35/0 (4.1) Run Rate: (Current: 8.40) IND trail by 211 runs Rohit Sharma (C) 5 * (4) 0x4, 0x6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 27 (21) 3x4, 2x6 Jack Leach (0.1-0-0-0) * Tom Hartley (2-0-25-0)

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Despite losing the toss, the Indian spinners came up with the goods on a track that assisted them on Thursday against England during the first Tests. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 246. English captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 70.

Trending Now

Squads:

ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.