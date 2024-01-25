Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Rohit-Jaiswal Off to a Good START!
LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Rohit-Jaiswal Off to a Good START!

LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test. England win the toss and opt to bat.

Updated: January 25, 2024 3:28 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Despite losing the toss, the Indian spinners came up with the goods on a track that assisted them on Thursday against England during the first Tests. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 246. English captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 70.

Squads:
ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: The pressure is on England courtesy Jaiswal. Rohit has been a bystander at the other end. This is T20 magic from the young gun.

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Mark Wood is bowling fast and testing Jaiswal with the short-pitch stuff. Jaiswal has managed it pretty well till now.

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal has come out like a man possesses. He has already hit two sixes off Tom Hartley in his first over to put him under pressure straightaway. LIVE | IND: 20/0 vs ENG

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Bumrah draws last blood. He cleans up Ben Stokes. England’s skipper scored 70 runs off 88 balls. The visitors have managed to put a fighting first innings total though. ENG 246/10

  • Jan 25, 2024 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: WICKET! and the third one for Ashwin. England now only have one wicket in their hand and they will be dependent on their skipper Ben Stokes. ENG 234/9 (62)

  • Jan 25, 2024 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Ben Stokes have completed his FIFTY!! He is leading his team to a good fighting first innings total but te question is how long can he put up this fight? ENG 233/8 (61)

  • Jan 25, 2024 2:26 PM IST

    TEA TIME!!

  • Jan 25, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: TEA!! India have managed to get 8 wickets. Ben Stokes is batting on 43 runs off 66 balls. He will be the key for England to post a good first innings score. ENG 215/8 (59)

  • Jan 25, 2024 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: WICKET! BOWLED!! Jadeja gets the breakthrough. Stokes and Hartley were building a good partnership but couldn’t make it last long. India get the 8th wicket. ENG 193/8 (55)

  • Jan 25, 2024 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: From here, India would ideally want to bundle out the visitors for less than 200. That would be a great achievement. Can they do it?

