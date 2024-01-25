By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Rohit-Jaiswal Off to a Good START!
LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test. England win the toss and opt to bat.
LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Despite losing the toss, the Indian spinners came up with the goods on a track that assisted them on Thursday against England during the first Tests. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 246. English captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 70.
Squads:
ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel
