LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, Cricket Match SCORE: Jaiswal, Spinners Put Hosts in BOX SEAT!

LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test. England win the toss and opt to bat.

Updated: January 25, 2024 5:03 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: After bundling out the visitors, the Indian openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma – looked to be in demolition mode. Especially Jaiswal, who hit Hartley for a six off his first international ball and then he just looked to tear the bowling apart. Rohit, unfortunately, was dismissed for 24 while trying to clear the ground. Finally, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal took India to stumps with safety. India now trail by 127 runs and are in total control of the game with nine wickets in hand.

Earlier, despite losing the toss, the Indian spinners came up with the goods on a track that assisted them on Thursday against England during the first Tests. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 246. English captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 70.

Live Updates

  • Jan 25, 2024 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: STUMPS DAY 1!! You can call it a day for India. First, they bowled out England for 246 and then managed to put 119 on the scoreboard with the loss of just one wicket. Currently, Yashasvi Jaiswal (76*) and Shubman Gill (14*) are on the pitch standing strong. IND 119/1 (23)

  • Jan 25, 2024 4:54 PM IST

  • Jan 25, 2024 4:54 PM IST

  • Jan 25, 2024 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Jaiswal and Gill are steady after Rohit Sharma’s wicket. India is going great so far. England have lost all the reviews. Shubman Gill is taking time on the crease. Just three overs left for the day.
    IND 103/1

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Ben Stokes goes for the DRS, but the replay shows that Rohit’s bat hit the ground and not the ball. England have already wasted two reviews.

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: What a start this has been from India. Jaiswal has truly made a statement here. Jaiswal is on 42 and nearing a fifty.

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: The English spinners are under a lot of pressure here. They need a wicket immediately to put the brakes on the run-scoring.

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: India have gone past 50 and we are only into the sixth over. What a start from Rohit and Jaiswal.

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Jack Leach early into the attack. He has a big role to play in this series. His form could decide the fortunes of England. LIVE | IND: 38/0 vs ENG

  • Jan 25, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: The pressure is on England courtesy Jaiswal. Rohit has been a bystander at the other end. This is T20 magic from the young gun.

