Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, SCORE: Live Streaming DEETS!
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, SCORE: Live Streaming DEETS!

LIVE UPDATES | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: Catch all the latest cricket updates leading up to the Hyderabad Test.

Updated: January 24, 2024 10:24 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Eng 1st Test, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live, Team India, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Live streaming, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live cricket score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live score online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Live cricket news, India vs England 1st Test full squads, India vs England 1st Test Live updates, Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Cricket News
India vs England 1st Test

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test: So yes, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. This is a five-match Test series. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Trending Now

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Live Updates

  • Jan 24, 2024 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Anil Kumble has termed England’s bowling attack for the opening Test against India, starting in Hyderabad on Thursday as “highly inexperienced”, while predicting a comfortable 4-1 win for the hosts in the five-match series.

  • Jan 24, 2024 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Okay, so we are less than 12 hours away from the start of the much-awaited first Test at Hyderabad. For Indian fans, it is just a night’s sleep away – the start.

  • Jan 24, 2024 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Jack Leach has dismissed Rohit Sharma four times in the last Test series in India. All four times, the ball was dead on the off stump line. Rohit is one of India’s best batters against spin this series. Would be a handy contest between him and Leach.

  • Jan 24, 2024 9:33 PM IST

    England Ready for Hyderabad Test.

  • Jan 24, 2024 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “So, I think it’ll be difficult to see Bazball here. But if they play it, it’ll be good for us as the match may get over quickly,” he added.

  • Jan 24, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “If England play Bazball in Indian conditions, the match might get over within a day-and-a-half or two. It’s not easy to hit every time here as the ball turns sometimes and straightens on other occasions,” Siraj told ‘Jio Cinema’.

  • Jan 24, 2024 8:56 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “I’ve played Bazball, before Bazball was invented. Brendon McCullum is a great guy and I am glad England has adopted this positive approach to Test Cricket. This makes Test Cricket more attractive to watch,” he added.
  • Jan 24, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: “England are never low on confidence. England have always spoken a better game than they played. They’ll talk big. Bazball and all, let’s see how this Bazball works,” Farokh Engineer told RevSports.

  • Jan 24, 2024 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Three spinners and a whole lot of pace – have England got it right before the first ball of the tour? What do you think?

  • Jan 24, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Shoaib Bashir has finally received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.