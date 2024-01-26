Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Rahul Drives Hosts in LEAD!
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Rahul Drives Hosts in LEAD!

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Updated: January 26, 2024 12:50 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Eng 1st Test, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live, Team India, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Live streaming, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live updates online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live cricket score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test live score online, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Live cricket news, India vs England 1st Test full squads, India vs England 1st Test Live updates, Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Cricket News
India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 2: After bundling out the visitors, the Indian openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma – looked to be in demolition mode. Especially Jaiswal, who hit Hartley for a six off his first international ball and then he just looked to tear the bowling apart. Rohit, unfortunately, was dismissed for 24 while trying to clear the ground. Finally, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal took India to stumps with safety. India now trail by 127 runs and are in total control of the game with nine wickets in hand.

Trending Now

Earlier, despite losing the toss, the Indian spinners came up with the goods on a track that assisted them on Thursday against England during the first Tests. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 246. English captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 70.

Live Updates

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Rahul makes room, goes inside out along the carpet. He will pick up three and enter the 80s.

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Looks like England want Jadeja on strike as he is new to the middle. India now need to bat another session and take England out of the match and ensure they do not have to bat fourth.

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: 250 comes up as India now get in the lead, they still have six wickets in hand. This is a commanding position. Rahul is also nearing a ton. LIVE | IND: 250/4 vs ENG

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: The pitch is becoming more and more conducive for spinners. The Indian spinners must be licking their fingers already.

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Jadeja is taking his time to get his eye in. Rahul is well-settled at the other end. He is seeing the ball well now.

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Setback for the hosts as Iyer falls early after lunch. He departed for 35. He has holed out to deep mid-wicket. did pick the line, played with the turn and was looking to slog it over the on-side, just one man in the deep and he’s found him to perfection.

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Leach for the first time today in the attack. He will have a long day and Stokes knows it. Two set Indian batters in the middle.

  • Jan 26, 2024 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Play resumes after lunch. Rahul is on strike and an interesting session is about to get started.

  • Jan 26, 2024 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Interesting to see India’s approach after they get in the lead. Will they look to dominate and score as quickly as possible or will they take their time?

  • Jan 26, 2024 11:45 AM IST

    LUNCH

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.