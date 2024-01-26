Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Jadeja, Bharat Steady After KL Rahul’s Dismissal

live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Jadeja, Bharat Steady After KL Rahul’s Dismissal

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS India 246 (64.3) 1st Innings 310/5 (76.2) Run Rate: (Current: 4.06) IND lead by 64 runs Last Wicket: KL Rahul c Rehan Ahmed b Tom Hartley 86 (123) - 288/5 in 64.5 Over KS Bharat (W) 9 * (37) 0x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja 46 (70) 5x4, 2x6 Joe Root (11.2-1-38-1) * Rehan Ahmed (15-3-77-1)

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 2: After bundling out the visitors, the Indian openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma – looked to be in demolition mode. Especially Jaiswal, who hit Hartley for a six off his first international ball and then he just looked to tear the bowling apart. Rohit, unfortunately, was dismissed for 24 while trying to clear the ground. Finally, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal took India to stumps with safety. India now trail by 127 runs and are in total control of the game with nine wickets in hand.

Trending Now

Earlier, despite losing the toss, the Indian spinners came up with the goods on a track that assisted them on Thursday against England during the first Tests. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 246. English captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 70.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.