  • LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, Cricket Match SCORE: Rahul’s Fifty Keep Hosts STEADY!
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Updated: January 26, 2024 11:32 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 2: After bundling out the visitors, the Indian openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma – looked to be in demolition mode. Especially Jaiswal, who hit Hartley for a six off his first international ball and then he just looked to tear the bowling apart. Rohit, unfortunately, was dismissed for 24 while trying to clear the ground. Finally, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal took India to stumps with safety. India now trail by 127 runs and are in total control of the game with nine wickets in hand.

Earlier, despite losing the toss, the Indian spinners came up with the goods on a track that assisted them on Thursday against England during the first Tests. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 246. English captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 70.

Live Updates

  • Jan 26, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Rahul has gone past 50 and he looks extremely settled in the middle. Iyer on the other end is still trying to find his feet, he does not look as assured as Rahul. Yet, he is on 34 and nearing a fifty himself. LIVE | IND: 219/3 vs ENG

  • Jan 26, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: The field set by Stokes is extremely defensive, just shows the state of the game and the mindset of the English players.

  • Jan 26, 2024 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: India get past the 200-run mark. This has been a good session for the hosts. Interesting to see their approach in the second session.

  • Jan 26, 2024 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: The hosts trail by 48 runs now. At the moment, it looks like a good session for India. They would hope there are no more casualties before lunch.

  • Jan 26, 2024 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Rahul is in no hurry as he tackles Wood. The Indian batters know that Wood will not be bowling another over. LIVE | IND: 191/3 vs ENG

  • Jan 26, 2024 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Wood finally has Iyer on strike and he is peppering him with the short-pitch ball. As of now, Iyer is tackling it well.

  • Jan 26, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: This is a big opportunity for someone like Iyer to get a good score and remain in the mind’s of the selectors even after Kohli returns.

  • Jan 26, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Rahul is playing well. He is also nearing a fifty here. He needs 11 more runs. Interesting to see Iyer’s ploy here.

  • Jan 26, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Mark Wood into the attack for the first time today and he nearly gets Rahul, who gets an inside-edge and a boundary. And then, a backfoot punch for another boundary. Superb timing on that!

  • Jan 26, 2024 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: And with that, a well-set Gill falls. Hartley picks up his maiden Test wicket. What a moment for him! LIVE | IND: 159/3 vs ENG

