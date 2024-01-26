Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, Cricket Match SCORE: Rahul-Gill Steady After Jaiswal DEPARTS!

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Updated: January 26, 2024 9:58 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 2: After bundling out the visitors, the Indian openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma – looked to be in demolition mode. Especially Jaiswal, who hit Hartley for a six off his first international ball and then he just looked to tear the bowling apart. Rohit, unfortunately, was dismissed for 24 while trying to clear the ground. Finally, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal took India to stumps with safety. India now trail by 127 runs and are in total control of the game with nine wickets in hand.

Earlier, despite losing the toss, the Indian spinners came up with the goods on a track that assisted them on Thursday against England during the first Tests. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 246. English captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 70.

Live Updates

  • Jan 26, 2024 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Rahul is not allowing the English spinners to settle and this is good. Stokes had thought he could control proceedings after Jaiswal departed, but that is not to be. LIVE | IND: 145/2 vs ENG

  • Jan 26, 2024 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Rahul has suddenly shifted gears. He goes down-town, picks up a boundary off Hartley. And the, just like action replay, he hits another boundary.

  • Jan 26, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Stokes is now controlling the game after Jaiswal perished. Jaiswal was putting all their plans at bay with his aggressive style of play.

  • Jan 26, 2024 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Jaiswal falls in the very first over of the day. Root picks up the wicket, it was a caught and bowled. KL Rahul comes into the middle.

  • Jan 26, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: The stadium is filling up, there should be a bigger crowd today compared to yesterday as it is a national holiday.

  • Jan 26, 2024 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: We are almost ready to get started. The two Indian batters would walk out to the middle in some time.

  • Jan 26, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Okay, so we are less than 30 minutes from the start. Interesting to see England’s ploy against Jaiswal – will they attack or be on the defensive?

  • Jan 26, 2024 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: On the opening day of the Test, Joe Root has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the leading run scorer in India Vs England Tests.

  • Jan 26, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    Relive this delivery!!!

  • Jan 26, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Ashwin said after play that there was early moisture and that it slowed down thereafter. That is the opportunity England will seek tomorrow morning because if they don’t get early breakthroughs, India could move decisively ahead.

