LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Score: India Aim To Pile Pressure On Visitors
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Get here all the latest updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on IND vs ENG match.
Live Updates | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 3: India enjoyed a stellar second day as the home side rode on half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to reach 421/7 when stumps were drawn on Friday. India have a lead of 175 runs at the moment in the first innings. Starting the day at 119/1, Jaiswal departed for 80 before Rahul took charge. Once Rahul was dismissed, it was KS Bharat and Jadeja who put on 68 runs before the former got dismissed. In the end, Jadeja and Axar Patel were batting on 81 and 35 respectively at the close of play. For England, Tom Hartley and Joe Root took two wickets apiece.
