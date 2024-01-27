Home

LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Score: India Aim To Pile Pressure On Visitors

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Get here all the latest updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on IND vs ENG match.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS India 246 (64.3) 1st Innings 421/7 (110.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.83) IND lead by 175 runs Last Wicket: Ravichandran Ashwin run out (Tom Hartley / Ben Foakes) 1 (11) - 358/7 in 90.3 Over Ravindra Jadeja 81 * (155) 7x4, 2x6 Axar Patel 35 (62) 5x4, 1x6 Tom Hartley (25-0-131-2) * Rehan Ahmed (23-3-105-1)

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 3: India enjoyed a stellar second day as the home side rode on half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to reach 421/7 when stumps were drawn on Friday. India have a lead of 175 runs at the moment in the first innings. Starting the day at 119/1, Jaiswal departed for 80 before Rahul took charge. Once Rahul was dismissed, it was KS Bharat and Jadeja who put on 68 runs before the former got dismissed. In the end, Jadeja and Axar Patel were batting on 81 and 35 respectively at the close of play. For England, Tom Hartley and Joe Root took two wickets apiece.

