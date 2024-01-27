Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Score: India Aim To Pile Pressure On Visitors

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Get here all the latest updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on IND vs ENG match.

Updated: January 27, 2024 7:23 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 3: India enjoyed a stellar second day as the home side rode on half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to reach 421/7 when stumps were drawn on Friday. India have a lead of 175 runs at the moment in the first innings. Starting the day at 119/1, Jaiswal departed for 80 before Rahul took charge. Once Rahul was dismissed, it was KS Bharat and Jadeja who put on 68 runs before the former got dismissed. In the end, Jadeja and Axar Patel were batting on 81 and 35 respectively at the close of play. For England, Tom Hartley and Joe Root took two wickets apiece.

Live Updates

  • Jan 27, 2024 7:30 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3, SCORE: Hello and welcome to the third day of the first Test match here in Hyderabad, between India and England.

  • Jan 26, 2024 5:19 PM IST

  • Jan 26, 2024 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: That’s Stumps on Day 2. Axar Patel is batting on 35 while Ravindra Jadeja remains unbeaten on 81. India finish Day 2 at 421/7, leading by 175 runs.

  • Jan 26, 2024 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Ravindra Jadeja moves into eighties. India’s lead swells up to 170-plus. Meanwhile, Axar Patel goes bang bang with a six and two fours off Tom Hartley. IND 421/7 (110)

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: 400 up for India with a four from Ravindra Jadeja. IND 403/7 (107)

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: India are slowly inching towards the 400-mark. Ravindra Jadeja is going strong at 73. IND 396/7 (105)

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Ravindra Jadeja has so far scored three Test hundreds. A fourth incoming? With more than 10 overs still left on the day, Jadeja’s ton looks possible. IND 388/7 (101)

  • Jan 26, 2024 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Now, it seems like England has made a comeback as they picked up two quick wickets. KS Bharat who was looking in great touch departs and Ashwin also lost his wicket after scoring 1 run. Axar Patel has joined Ravindra Jadeja. Axar can bat well as we witnessed in the Test series against Australia.
    IND 362/7

  • Jan 26, 2024 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Here is the trademark sword celebration by Ravindra Jadeja after completing 50 runs mark. India is leading in the game. England bowlers are desperate for wickets.

  • Jan 26, 2024 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: Team India are currently leading and this time It’s Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat who made a brilliant stand of 58 runs. India is now leading by 100 runs.
    IND 346/5

