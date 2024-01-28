By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4 Score: India Eye Early Wickets
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Get here all the latest updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on IND vs ENG match.
Live Updates | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 4: England started the day on a bright note as Joe Root struck twice in consecutive balls in Hyderabad. Ravindra Jadeja, who started on 81, could manage just six runs to his tally before Jasprit Bumrah went back for a first-ball duck. Axar Patel was dismissed for 44 as India finished their innings at 436, with a lead of 190 runs. Root was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 4 for 79, while Tom Hartley (2/131) and Rehan Ahmed (2/105) took two wickets apiece.
