LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4 Score: India Eye Early Wickets

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Get here all the latest updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on IND vs ENG match.

Updated: January 28, 2024 7:22 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 4: England started the day on a bright note as Joe Root struck twice in consecutive balls in Hyderabad. Ravindra Jadeja, who started on 81, could manage just six runs to his tally before Jasprit Bumrah went back for a first-ball duck. Axar Patel was dismissed for 44 as India finished their innings at 436, with a lead of 190 runs. Root was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 4 for 79, while Tom Hartley (2/131) and Rehan Ahmed (2/105) took two wickets apiece.

Live Updates

  • Jan 27, 2024 5:06 PM IST

    Stumps Day 3!!

  • Jan 27, 2024 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Score: STUMPS DAY 3!! England have lost 6 wickets but Ollie Pope’s ton has helped them gain a lead of 126 runs at the end of day 3. ENG 316/6

  • Jan 27, 2024 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Score: WICKET!! Foakes departs after scoring 34 runs. Axar Patel gets the breakthrough. India will try to quickly get the remaining wickets and not let the lead get too big. ENG 275/6 (67)

  • Jan 27, 2024 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Score: CENTURY!! for Ollie Pope and England’s lead goes over 50 runs. The first century of this match. Pope is slowly bringing England back into the match. ENG 245/5 (61)

  • Jan 27, 2024 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Ollie Pope is playing a great knock here but can he turn it big enough to provide his team a strong lead over the hosts? ENG 228/5 (57)

  • Jan 27, 2024 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3, SCORE: 200 comes up for England. Ravi Ashwin is brought back into the attack.

  • Jan 27, 2024 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3, SCORE: 190 comes up for England and the visitors take the lead. Ollie Pope is batting on 81 at the moment. ENG 195/5 (50)

  • Jan 27, 2024 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3, SCORE: Action resumes after Tea. India would be desperate to remove Ollie Pope. ENG 188/5

  • Jan 27, 2024 2:34 PM IST

  • Jan 27, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3, SCORE: It’s Tea on Day 3. India should be able to bundle England in the final session.

