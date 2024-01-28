Home

LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4 Score: India Eye Early Wickets

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Get here all the latest updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on IND vs ENG match.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS India 246 (64.3) 1st Innings 436 (121.0) 316/6 (77.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 4.10) ENG lead by 126 runs Last Wicket: Ben Foakes (W) b Axar Patel 34 (81) - 275/6 in 66.6 Over Rehan Ahmed 16 * (31) 2x4, 0x6 Ollie Pope 148 (208) 17x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (21-3-93-2) * Ravindra Jadeja (26-1-101-1)

India vs England, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates | India (IND) vs England (ENG), 1st Test, Day 4: England started the day on a bright note as Joe Root struck twice in consecutive balls in Hyderabad. Ravindra Jadeja, who started on 81, could manage just six runs to his tally before Jasprit Bumrah went back for a first-ball duck. Axar Patel was dismissed for 44 as India finished their innings at 436, with a lead of 190 runs. Root was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 4 for 79, while Tom Hartley (2/131) and Rehan Ahmed (2/105) took two wickets apiece.

